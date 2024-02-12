Top 5 GTA Online free mode events to play in 2024

The GTA Online Freemode Events are a great source of fun in the lobbies and do not require completing missions or joining jobs. While some of them trigger automatically once certain conditions are met, other events can be accessed at any time. These random encounters allow the game to feel exciting and fresh.

Rockstar Games introduced them with the GTA Online: Freemode Events Update back in 2015. Ever since, they have made changes, added and removed specific challenges, and overall made them more entertaining.

This article will list five of the most enjoyable Freemode Events players can participate in 2024 to earn some extra cash and have fun.

Criminal Damage and 4 other amazing Freemode Events in GTA Online

5) King of the Castle

The King of the Castle Freemode Event is akin to the Domination matches in the Call of Duty video game. Once triggered, a specific area on the map must be captured, and the player who manages to command it for the longest time wins the event.

Everyone in the lobby will get a notification that the King of the Castle event has begun, and a purple castle icon will appear on the map. The goal is to stay near the castle and rack up the points. They will also need to fend off other players trying to take over the place.

The event lasts for 10 minutes and the player with the most points at the end wins and earns cash and RP. Hopefully, it is one of the events that returns in GTA 6 as well.

4) Kill List

Kill List is another unique Freemode Event in GTA Online that will keep you entertained. Players must team up and enter the specified armed vehicle to track down and kill the Merryweather patrol.

Similar to other Freemode Events, this is also a timed challenge that needs to be completed before the timer hits zero. On top of that, players will need to team up if the game spawns some specific vehicles like the Valkyrie to utilize its weapons.

Destroying the patrol will also end the event and offer cash and RP to all participants.

3) Hunt the Beast

Hunt the Beast is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining Freemode Events in GTA Online. It randomly picks one player and makes them the beast, while others must track and hunt them down.

Although more powerful than regular players, the beast must complete certain tasks while avoiding the hunters. There is a 30-minute time limit, and the party that manages to complete its task within this period wins the challenge.

While the beast is hidden from the radar, it becomes visible when it visits one of the landmarks. This offers an excellent chance for others to hunt it down.

2) Hold the Wheel

Unlike the King of the Castle event, Hold the Wheel randomly makes one of the vehicles from the below list a target, and players compete to hold onto it for the longest time before the timer runs down to zero. These are the vehicles that usually become the target:

Fieldmaster

Lectro

Caddy

BMX

Tri-cycles Race Bikes

Sanchez

Fagio

Once you capture a vehicle, others will try to take it away from you. So, it is recommended to drive around and try to avoid others while stacking up the points. There is a 10-minute time limit for everyone involved, and the player with the most points after this duration wins the challenge and the extra cash.

1) Criminal Damage

Criminal Damage is another popular challenge that doesn't revolve around only killing or tracking other players or random beasts. There is a five-minute limit on the event, and players are tasked with causing the most damage.

Different vehicles have specific values, and the top three players with the most points after the timer hits zero win the cash and RP. While it is certainly not a mission to grind for money in GTA Online, it offers excellent entertainment and fun.

