5 most luxurious vehicles in GTA Online for flaunting your wealth

In GTA Online, you have countless assets to splurge on, with vehicles being one of the most popular. You can buy anything from a small BMX bike to an entire yacht worth millions. If you want to show off your wealth in front of friends or other players, you can purchase various glamorous vehicles.

Ad

Here is a list of some of the most luxurious vehicles in GTA Online.

5 best GTA Online luxurious vehicles to flex your wealth

1) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

The Luxor Deluxe is the most expensive vehicle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The most expensive vehicle that you can buy and control in GTA Online is the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe.

Ad

Trending

According to the game's description, this private jet is a special variant of the regular Luxor. It features a solid gold fuselage with black stripes on the outside. This is the primary reason it is priced at a whopping $10,000,000. The interior's color scheme is vastly different from the regular Luxor. It also has a special cabinet with bottles of Blêuter'd, Talloires, and Syrah.

Despite being so expensive, the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe does not have any useful tech that can protect you from attacks.

Ad

2) Aquarius Yacht

The Aquarius is another expensive vehicle in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to water vehicles, owning a yacht in GTA Online is arguably the biggest flex. If you want to go all out, you can buy the Aquarius variant, which costs $8,000,000.

Ad

This luxurious behemoth can be called to certain areas around the Los Santos island, but you cannot directly control it. Once it spawns near you in the ocean, you can request a dinghy or a helicopter to fly to it.

The Aquarius variant comes equipped with three guest rooms, a large sun deck, two helipads, one hot tub, one Buckingham SuperVolito Carbon helicopter, a free dinghy, a Lampadati Toro boat, and four Speedoophile Seashark watercrafts.

Ad

3) Deluxo

The Deluxo is a futuristic car that can fly in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Deluxo is a luxurious yet utilitarian vehicle in GTA Online, priced at $5,750,000. Its design is inspired by the DMC DeLorean.

Ad

While the real DeLorean is a simple retro sports car, it appeared in the Back To The Future franchise, where it had the ability to fly. The same ability was added to the vehicle in the game.

Since the Deluxo can both fly and drive fast on land, it is one of the most versatile vehicles to own. Furthermore, it can either be equipped with machine guns or 30 homing missiles with a limited lock-on range.

Ad

4) Pegassi Tezeract

The Pegassi Tezeract is a futuristic hypercar (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Tezeract is the first regular four-wheeler on this list. It was added to GTA Online in 2018 and quickly became one of the most craved vehicles in the game.

Ad

The Pegassi Tezeract is an electric hypercar that is heavily inspired by Lamborghini Terzo Millennio, with some design cues from SRT Tomahawk as well. It has a price tag of $2,825,000 and can cruise over 200 km/h.

You can buy the Pegassi Tezeract to show off its design and electric power, apart from your wealth.

5) Swift Deluxe

The Swift Deluxe is a helicopter variant of Luxor Deluxe (Image via Rockstar Games)

Similar to Luxor Deluxe, the Swift Deluxe is a premium variant of the regular Swift helicopter. This vehicle has a gold fuselage around its exterior and offers luxurious interior features, like a TV, an internet browser, and a bottle of champagne with two glasses.

Ad

While the Luxor Deluxe jet is priced at $10,000,000, the Swift Deluxe only comes in at $5,150,000. However, it is still a wealth flex since it is a simple luxury helicopter without any special protections or weapons.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More