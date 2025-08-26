What is the best platform to play GTA Chinatown Wars on?

GTA Chinatown Wars was created mainly for handheld devices when it was released in 2009. Upon release, it was available on devices such as the Nintendo DS, PlayStation Portable, and was later adapted for mobile devices running iOS or Android. Given the current hardware conditions, in 2025, the best platform to play GTA Chinatown Wars on is mobile.

This article will go over the game's important details and explain why it's best to play it on mobile post-2020.

GTA Chinatown Wars: Game details and where to play

Huang Lee in GTA Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

Chinatown Wars was released in 2009. The game follows Huang Lee, the son of a triad boss who was murdered. In the aftermath of his father's death, Lee must navigate the dangerous and fatal criminal world of Chinatown after his father's heirloom Yu Jian sword is stolen by armed assassins who leave him to die. The game has an open-world environment just like other titles in the franchise.

Next, to discuss available platforms, GTA Chinatown Wars was released on handheld devices only. In contemporary times, it's best to play it on a mobile device, either iOS or Android. The game is perfectly suitable and optimized for mobile. It also delivers the authentic handheld experience. On the other hand, while the Nintendo DS and PSP also offer a brilliant gaming experience, both devices are no longer available in retail.

The Nintendo DS, though, provides brilliant controls and was completely discontinued in 2014. The same year also witnessed the discontinuation of the PSP by Sony. These portable handheld devices, therefore, will prove to be extremely difficult for players to find online and will likely be refurbished or used.

Meanwhile, mobile devices make GTA Chinatown Wars easily available and highly accessible. It can be downloaded via the App Store or the Play Store. The game takes approximately 500 MB of space on both devices.

Players can also emulate it for the PC or other platforms. However, since the game was made for handheld devices, it's best to experience it on a mobile device instead of a larger screen, such as a PC or PlayStation console.

