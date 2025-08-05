Back in March 2009, Rockstar Games released GTA Chinatown Wars on the Nintendo DS, and then on the PlayStation Portable (PSP) a few months later. Its story takes place in Liberty City, and the top-down gameplay style is seemingly a nod to the Grand Theft Auto franchise's roots. The title is unique and quite enjoyable in its own way, but didn't get the same recognition as its mainstream peers around launch.
Nevertheless, the lack of a new entry in the franchise in recent years allowed fans to take note of Chinatown Wars, with many now wanting to experience it first-hand. While PSP and the Nintendo DS are rather outdated in the current context, Rockstar has made it available on more relevant platforms. For those interested, here is how to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025.
A quick guide on how to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025
As mentioned, Rockstar had released Chinatown Wars originally for the Nintendo DS and PSP. Both are hand-held consoles from the early 2000s, but still serve as options in 2025.
However, if you do not have one already, and do not want to buy either for just one game, there are much more convenient options available. Rockstar Games released Chinatown Wars' iOS port in January 2010, and then its Android port in December 2014.
So in a nutshell, you can easily play GTA Chinatown Wars on your iOS or Android device in 2025. The title can be downloaded from the App Store for the former, and from Google Play for the latter platform.
Read more: Will GTA 6 have age verification
GTA Chinatown Wars on iOS
Chinatown Wars can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store, but this is only a free trial that lasts for 30 minutes. Those who wish to continue will have to purchase the full version in-game for $4.99.
Here are some system requirements to keep in mind:
- Size - 959.3 MB
- iPhone - iOS 13.0 or later
- iPad - iPadOS 13.0 or later
- iPod Touch - iOS 13.0 or later
- Mac - macOS 11.0 or later (with Apple M1 chip or later)
Also check: 5 reasons to play GTA Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025
GTA Chinatown Wars on Android
The case for Chinatown Wars on Android is pretty much the same as on iOS. It can be downloaded for free for a 30 minute trial period, requiring purchase for full access afterwards for $4.99.
Here are some system requirements to keep in mind:
- Size - 921 MB
- Android version - 9 or later
Notably, those subscribed to GTA+ (a monthly subscription service for GTA Online on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and its Enhanced version on PC) can play GTA Chinatown Wars free of cost on their Android and iOS devices as of this writing.
Some other popular Rockstar Games titles, such as GTA 3 - The Definitive Edition, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and more, are also a part of the subscription service's free games library.
