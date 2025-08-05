Back in March 2009, Rockstar Games released GTA Chinatown Wars on the Nintendo DS, and then on the PlayStation Portable (PSP) a few months later. Its story takes place in Liberty City, and the top-down gameplay style is seemingly a nod to the Grand Theft Auto franchise's roots. The title is unique and quite enjoyable in its own way, but didn't get the same recognition as its mainstream peers around launch.

Ad

Nevertheless, the lack of a new entry in the franchise in recent years allowed fans to take note of Chinatown Wars, with many now wanting to experience it first-hand. While PSP and the Nintendo DS are rather outdated in the current context, Rockstar has made it available on more relevant platforms. For those interested, here is how to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025.

A quick guide on how to play GTA Chinatown Wars in 2025

Ad

Trending

As mentioned, Rockstar had released Chinatown Wars originally for the Nintendo DS and PSP. Both are hand-held consoles from the early 2000s, but still serve as options in 2025.

However, if you do not have one already, and do not want to buy either for just one game, there are much more convenient options available. Rockstar Games released Chinatown Wars' iOS port in January 2010, and then its Android port in December 2014.

So in a nutshell, you can easily play GTA Chinatown Wars on your iOS or Android device in 2025. The title can be downloaded from the App Store for the former, and from Google Play for the latter platform.

Ad

Read more: Will GTA 6 have age verification

GTA Chinatown Wars on iOS

A still from Chinatown Wars' iOS trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Chinatown Wars can be downloaded for free from the Apple App Store, but this is only a free trial that lasts for 30 minutes. Those who wish to continue will have to purchase the full version in-game for $4.99.

Ad

Here are some system requirements to keep in mind:

Size - 959.3 MB

- 959.3 MB iPhone - iOS 13.0 or later

- iOS 13.0 or later iPad - iPadOS 13.0 or later

- iPadOS 13.0 or later iPod Touch - iOS 13.0 or later

- iOS 13.0 or later Mac - macOS 11.0 or later (with Apple M1 chip or later)

Download link

Also check: 5 reasons to play GTA Chinatown Wars on Android in 2025

GTA Chinatown Wars on Android

A gameplay screenshot from Chinatown Wars (Image via Rockstar Games)

The case for Chinatown Wars on Android is pretty much the same as on iOS. It can be downloaded for free for a 30 minute trial period, requiring purchase for full access afterwards for $4.99.

Ad

Here are some system requirements to keep in mind:

Size - 921 MB

- 921 MB Android version - 9 or later

Download link

Notably, those subscribed to GTA+ (a monthly subscription service for GTA Online on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and its Enhanced version on PC) can play GTA Chinatown Wars free of cost on their Android and iOS devices as of this writing.

Some other popular Rockstar Games titles, such as GTA 3 - The Definitive Edition, L.A. Noire, Red Dead Redemption, and more, are also a part of the subscription service's free games library.

Ad

Check out other related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More