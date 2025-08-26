5 mods to improve gunplay in GTA 5

Guns are one of the core gameplay features of GTA 5. Whether players are enjoying the story or online mode, they will frequently get into a firefight with NPCs or other players. Some love the game's arcade-like gunplay mechanics, while others might want a more realistic experience. For the latter, loads of GTA 5 gun-related mods are available.

Ad

Here are some great GTA 5 mods that improve the game's gunplay mechanics.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 great mods to improve GTA 5's gunplay mechanics

1) Gun Recoil

This mod adds realistic gun recoil to GTA (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5 mods/Eddlm)

GTA 5 guns have negligible recoil, nowhere near the real thing. After a few hours, players can easily tackle it by keeping their mouse or joystick stable while shooting.

Ad

Trending

Hence, modder Eddlm created Gun Recoil, which adds realistic recoil to every single gun by tinkering with the GunRecoil.ini files. The mod even supports every single DLC and modded gun.

The recoil increases when the character holds the gun with one hand or the gun is short in size. On the other hand, it decreases when the gun has a long barrel, is held with both hands, has a grip attachment, etc.

Ad

2) Ultimate Ballistic and Gunplay

This mod makes several changes to make gunplay more realistic (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5 mods/voncarl93)

Ultimate Ballistic and Gunplay is another great GTA 5 mod that adds realistic physics and ballistics to every gun. Despite being quite old, it remains a popular choice among thousands of players.

Ad

The mod removes tracer bullets, adds realistic muzzle smoke, recoil, shot force on pedestrians, etc. It even adds realistic damage dealt with different kinds of weapons, which makes firefights much more technical and fun. The mod adds so much realism that even the reload times for every gun differ, based on their weight and reloading techniques.

3) GunShot Wound 2

GunShot Wound is a mod that adds realistic wounds to the game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5 mods/SH42913)

During a gunfight with NPCs or other players, the only indication of our character's health is the HP bar at the bottom left. Apart from that, no other details show health decline when we're hit. This is where GunShot Wound 2 comes into play.

Ad

This GTA 5 mod adds extremely realistic wound and gunshot mechanics, like pain simulation, bleeding, organ failures, and working armor. Suppose the character gets hit in the legs, they won't be able to move or run quickly, while a shot to the chest or head can instantly kill them. Details of the wounds and bleeding will be shown as a text notification on the left side.

4) Gunplay: Realism

Gunplay Realism mod also changes various gunfight mechanics (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5 mods/Cooper)

Gunplay: Realism is another great GTA 5 mod that focuses on making single-player gunfights much more realistic bringing new weapon effects like smokes and muzzle flashes. The smoke coming from each weapon will also be varied, depending on its real-life counterparts.

Ad

This mod also removes bullet tracers, slows down reload times for every gun, and tweaks how NPCs or players' characters will take hits from the bullet.

5) Immersive Combat

Immersive Combat is another great mod to improve gunplay (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA5 mods/Artupaky01)

Immersive Combat is one of the most recently updated GTA 5 mods that alters gunplay mechanics. It changes weapons positioning in the hands, increases viewing angles from first person, damage dealt, reduces the amount of ammo per round, reduces reload speed, reduces bullet speed, increases rocket speed, etc.

Ad

This mod makes GTA 5's gunplay a lot more realistic and fun. Some might even enjoy the added challenge it brings to the title.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More