5 fastest ways to earn $1 million in GTA Online

When it comes to figuring out the fastest ways to earn $1 million in GTA Online, you have to think smart and use what Rockstar is giving you each week. Some methods involve a lot of grind, while others are easy. The good thing? If you mix them right, you can stack millions in a single day without feeling like you’re chained to the game.

With that said, here’s a breakdown of five methods to earn $1 million in GTA Online.

Best and fastest ways to earn $1 million in GTA Online

1) Knock out the weekly time trials

Weekly jobs are great to earn $1 million in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

Time trials are hands down one of the quickest hits of money in GTA Online. This week’s HSW time trial, Textile City to Stab City, pays out $251,000 for a run that takes under two minutes if you use the right bike. The Hakuchou Drag with the HSW upgrade is basically cheating. It’s so fast you’d have to try hard to mess up.

The trick is to start the trial, pause the game to set a waypoint on the finish line, and then restart it. That way, you have a clean route instead of guessing turns. Take it steady, don’t panic on corners, and you’ll clear it first try. Do the regular time trial too (Vinewood Bowl, worth about $100k). Between both, that’s a quarter-million in minutes.

Another temporary but reliable and one of the fastest ways to earn $1 million in GTA Online is playing the game online before September 17, 2025. It's part of an End of Summer Giveaway, and if you’re a GTA+ member, Rockstar doubles the reward, making it $2 million in GTA Online. Overall, it takes 72 hours, and Rockstar will deposit the money into your Maze Bank.

2) Farm Simeon’s repo missions on Hard

Gameplay still from GTA V (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Simeon repo jobs are paying double cash and RP right now, and one in particular, Blow Up, is ridiculously easy. All you do is blow up cars in a warehouse, take out a handful of NPCs, and then leave. But there are two things to keep in mind:

Always set the difficulty to Hard for the 50% bonus.

Don’t drive your personal vehicle into the marker, because it despawns. Leave your Oppressor or car outside so you can wipe out the enemies quickly when you exit.

The payout scales with time spent. If you rush it in 6–8 minutes, you can pocket $41,000 each run and repeat it. Stretch it to 15 minutes, and the payout jumps to around $69,000. Add multiplayer bonuses and crew/friend bonuses, and those numbers climb fast. Do a handful back-to-back, and you’re already halfway to earning $1 million in GTA Online.

3) Double money Community series races

Michael in GTA V (Image via Rockstar Games)

Not many people bother with these, but the Community Series jobs are gold right now. They’re player-made races with weird vehicles, unique tracks, and most importantly, double payouts. The catch is that time and lobby size matter. Ten minutes with a packed race can net over $100,000 and insane amounts of RP. Even a short five-minute go-kart race with a few players can hand you $75,000. Stack a few of these, and you’re earning more than some heists with way less stress.

If you actually get familiar with the tracks, you’ll dominate because most lobbies are full of casuals who wipe out constantly. Easy money if you can race clean.

4) Mix in Standard time trials + wheelies

Maintain your flow during the races (Image via Rockstar Games)

The normal weekly time trial at Vinewood Bowl this week is another simple way to grab nearly $100,000 in under three minutes. The route has a nasty first turn that trips people up, but once you nail it, the rest is a breeze.

Use a Batty 801 for unlimited wheelies, or the Hakuchou if you’re better with timing boosts. Hug the right side of the roads to avoid head-on traffic, and lean forward (tap X/A) for extra speed when you’re not wheeling. Get this done, and between the HSW and regular trials, that’s $350k just from riding bikes.

5) Chain everything together for the Big stack

Combine the methods to earn $1 million in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The real way to earn $1 million in GTA Online fast is to combine these methods:

Start with the HSW and standard time trials for a quick $350K.

Knock out a couple of Simeon repo jobs, either stretching them to 15 minutes or grinding 6-minute runs for about $80k+ every 12 minutes.

Drop into a few community races, especially with a full lobby, and bag another $100k per race.

In a single play session, this mix easily crosses the million mark, no heist setups, no waiting for cooldowns, no stressing over random teammates. Just straight cash from things you can repeat over and over.

That wraps up our guide to earn $1 million in GTA Online. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

