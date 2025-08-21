How to get $2,000,000 for free from GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway

Rockstar Games is offering a great deal where you can get up to $2,000,000 for free through the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway. It’s a limited-time offer, and the best part is you don’t have to grind for weeks to claim it. For the full amount, all you need to do is log in and play before the deadline as a GTA+ subscriber (you will get half the amount if you're not a subscriber).

Here's more on how to get up to $2,000,000 for free from the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway.

How to claim $2 million from GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway

The $1,000,000 banner from the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway (Image via Rockstar Games)

Simply playing GTA Online before September 17, 2025, will automatically land you a one-time bonus of $1,000,000 GTA$. That’s guaranteed for everyone. If you’re a GTA+ member, Rockstar doubles the deal, and you get an additional $1,000,000 GTA$, making it a total of two million.

New or returning GTA+ subscribers also qualify; so, even if you sign up between August 21 and September 17, 2025, you’ll still be eligible for the bonus. The money doesn’t hit instantly though. Rockstar will deposit it into your Maze Bank account within 72 hours of logging in.

Simeon’s big payouts

On top of the free cash, Rockstar is also pushing some solid mission bonuses. Simeon Yetarian is running his own hustle right now, offering 3x GTA$ and RP on all Export Requests. That means tracking down specific cars around Los Santos and getting them back to his Premium Deluxe garage in good condition.

Not just that, but Simeon’s Contact Missions are paying 2x GTA$ and RP, giving you another easy money route if you don’t mind the classic repossession jobs. GTA+ members get an even bigger advantage here with 4x GTA$ and RP, making the grind more than worth it.

If you manage to complete the full Premium Deluxe Repo Work lineup, Rockstar will drop an extra $500,000 into your account within 72 hours. On top of that, finishing three missions tied to the Weekly Challenge gives you an extra $100,000 GTA$.

Other End of Summer extras

In this event, here’s also a last chance to claim a free Drift Walton L35 as part of a limited-time vehicle giveaway. If you’re into collecting unique rides, make sure you don’t miss it before the event wraps up. You should also check out the weekly discounts to see if anything strikes your fancy.

That's all on how to get $2,000,000 for free from the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway. For more GTA-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

