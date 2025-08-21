One of the best aspects of a GTA Online weekly update is the discounts. The economy of Los Santos and Blaine County is significantly inflated, so these price reductions, albeit temporary, provide a great opportunity to acquire some useful commodities and save a bit of cash. The discounted items mostly consist of vehicles, but can occasionally include properties too.

Ad

Needless to say, beginners and even some intermediates should certainly take advantage of these. For those interested, here is a closer look at all of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, lasting from today, August 21, all the way through August 27, 2025.

Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Here is a list of all the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (August 21 - 27, 2025)

The Torero XO is 30% cheaper in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update, which went live earlier today, is offering 40% and 30% discounts on the following items:

Ad

Trending

40% off

Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Imani Tech super car)

Annis S80RR (super car)

Pegassi Ignus (super car)

Nagasaki Shinobi (motorcycle)

Toundra Panthere (sports car)

Tactical SMG (exclusively in the Gun Van)

30% off

Smoke on the Water (business on Maze Bank Foreclosures)

Dewbauchee Specter (sports car)

Buckingham Akula (weaponized helicopter)

B-11 Strikeforce (fighter jet)

BF Club (compacts)

Ocelot Ardent (sports car)

Pegassi Torero XO (super car)

Overflod Pipistrello (super car)

Battle Rifle (exclusively for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

Ad

It is important to note here that to get the Smoke on the Water business, you must first purchase the Hands On Car Wash from Maze Bank Foreclosures.

In addition to these, the Declasse Drift Walton L35, which debuted last week, is still free of cost. You can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Check out: GTA 6 fan recreates entire Ocean Drive beachfront in Far Cry Arcade

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get

Ad

The Buckingham Akula in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Akula is one of the best vehicles to get from all of the ones discounted this week. It is a weaponized helicopter that can shoot missiles, drop bombs, and display a bit of explosive resistance as well.

Ad

The Smoke on the Water dispensary can also act as a good source of additional income. The business was only added in June 2025, so its various missions can be considered brand new, keeping players entertained for a while as they wait for GTA 6's release.

The Pegassi Torero XO would be another good pick. It is a fast and stylish super car. However, GTA+ subscribers should note that they can get it for free right now from the Vinewood Car Club.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More