One of the best aspects of a GTA Online weekly update is the discounts. The economy of Los Santos and Blaine County is significantly inflated, so these price reductions, albeit temporary, provide a great opportunity to acquire some useful commodities and save a bit of cash. The discounted items mostly consist of vehicles, but can occasionally include properties too.
Needless to say, beginners and even some intermediates should certainly take advantage of these. For those interested, here is a closer look at all of the latest GTA Online weekly discounts, lasting from today, August 21, all the way through August 27, 2025.
Note - Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
Here is a list of all the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (August 21 - 27, 2025)
The latest GTA Online weekly update, which went live earlier today, is offering 40% and 30% discounts on the following items:
40% off
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Imani Tech super car)
- Annis S80RR (super car)
- Pegassi Ignus (super car)
- Nagasaki Shinobi (motorcycle)
- Toundra Panthere (sports car)
- Tactical SMG (exclusively in the Gun Van)
30% off
- Smoke on the Water (business on Maze Bank Foreclosures)
- Dewbauchee Specter (sports car)
- Buckingham Akula (weaponized helicopter)
- B-11 Strikeforce (fighter jet)
- BF Club (compacts)
- Ocelot Ardent (sports car)
- Pegassi Torero XO (super car)
- Overflod Pipistrello (super car)
- Battle Rifle (exclusively for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
It is important to note here that to get the Smoke on the Water business, you must first purchase the Hands On Car Wash from Maze Bank Foreclosures.
In addition to these, the Declasse Drift Walton L35, which debuted last week, is still free of cost. You can get it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.
Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get
The Buckingham Akula is one of the best vehicles to get from all of the ones discounted this week. It is a weaponized helicopter that can shoot missiles, drop bombs, and display a bit of explosive resistance as well.
The Smoke on the Water dispensary can also act as a good source of additional income. The business was only added in June 2025, so its various missions can be considered brand new, keeping players entertained for a while as they wait for GTA 6's release.
The Pegassi Torero XO would be another good pick. It is a fast and stylish super car. However, GTA+ subscribers should note that they can get it for free right now from the Vinewood Car Club.
