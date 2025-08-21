  • home icon
  • GTA 6 fan recreates entire Ocean Drive beachfront in Far Cry Arcade

By Suyash Sahay
Published Aug 21, 2025 11:29 GMT
GTA 6 fan spends around 300 hours to remake Ocean Drive in Far Cry 5 (Image via Rockstar Games)
A dedicated GTA 6 fan has painstakingly spent hundreds of hours in recreating the Ocean Drive beachfront from Vice City in Far Cry Arcade. Back in May 2025, Rockstar Games extended the already long wait for its next entry by several months, delaying it from Fall 2025 to May 2026. Since then, fans have been keeping themselves busy in many different ways, and Redditor u/Fresh-War5908's Ocean Drive remake is one of the most creative examples.

All of the buildings seen in the fan-made version very closely resemble the actual ones. There are even NPCs walking around, and several cars in the streets. Notably, this isn't the Redditor's first detailed Grand Theft Auto 6 recreation in Far Cry 5's Arcade mode.

Fan-made GTA 6 Ocean Drive map is available on Far Cry 5 Arcade on PS5

Redditor u/Fresh-War5908's recreation of Vice City's Ocean Drive from Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently available only on the PS5 version of Far Cry 5 Arcade. The map is named Ocean Drive GTA 6. Interestingly, they have stated that a PC port should be out soon.

This recreation looks to be one of the best ways for Grand Theft Auto fans to keep themselves entertained as they wait for May 26, 2026. Far Cry 5's visuals still hold up really well, especially during the day, and walking around this map can feel like getting an early taste of the much-awaited title.

Overview of the Ocean Drive recreation in Far Cry Arcade (Image via Reddit: u/Fresh-War5908)
Check out: Real-life Vice City police car reportedly used in GTA 6 is up for auction

During the night, the streets light up with neon signs, a signature feature of the Ocean Drive region, both in real-life and its Vice City iteration. As already mentioned, the buildings look very detailed, and some of them are also enterable.

Back in July, u/Fresh-War5908 had provided a look at this GTA 6 Ocean Drive recreation, and now that it is complete, they have informed that it took around 300 hours build.

Notably, the Redditor had recreated Jason's house in Far Cry Arcade on PS5 before this project. It was also very detailed, and its interior was accessible too.

