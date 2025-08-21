Real-life Vice City police car reportedly used in GTA 6 is up for auction

A Vice City-themed police car, which has reportedly been used in GTA 6, is up for auction. Rockstar Games is known to base Grand Theft Auto vehicles on real-life ones. The next, long-awaited entry in the series is heading back to Vice City, a fictional rendition of Miami, and its trailers, as well as screenshots, have shown off several cars.

These include different law enforcement vehicles, too. A car up for auction on Kraft Auction Services is claimed to have been 3D scanned and "driven to promote the new GTA 6 game," in the listing. This article explores more of the development.

Reported GTA 6 Vice City police car up for auction has bids over $3,000

This Vice City-themed police car is being auctioned off (Image via Kraft Auction Services)

Kraft Auction Services is an online platform for auctioning equipment, real estate, and collector cars, to name a few services. A very interesting item up for grabs right now is a 2013 Chevrolet Caprice PPV (Police Pursuit Vehicle), adorned with Vice City decals and branding.

The car's trunk boasts a Vice City sticker (text), its doors have a Vice City Police decal, and a large Vice City Police Department emblem is also present on its hood.

According to this listing's details, the car was 3D-scanned directly into GTA 6 and also driven to promote the game:

"This car is one of the actual used models for the upcoming Grand Theft Auto VI video game and was 3D scanned directly into the game meaning you'll be able to drive this exact car in the game. This car was driven to promote the new GTA 6 game releasing in 2025. Car is completely street legal and complies with all legal regulations for driving a "Replica" police car. Has all of the police parts including the light bar, siren, brush guard, spot lights on either side, and other details."

While the starting bid for the vehicle was measly $10, the current bid, as of this writing, is $3,250. It goes without saying that fans who can afford it would want to acquire it as a collectible.

However, it is worth noting that an in-game version of this particular cop car has not been seen in any of the trailers or screenshots. The listing details, as mentioned, also claim that it was driven to promote GTA 6, but no announcements of such a promotional campaign have been made by Rockstar Games so far.

Thus, whether this police car is actually a part of the next Grand Theft Auto can only be confirmed via future trailers/screenshots or when the game is finally out. At the time of writing, May 26, 2026, is the planned GTA 6 release date.

