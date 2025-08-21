GTA Online weekly update (August 21-27, 2025)

The latest GTA Online weekly update is out and it has brought along some really interesting bonuses, discounts, and offers. Players have the opportunity to earn a lot of money this week by completing what is relatively quite simple work. They can also enjoy generous discounts on useful vehicles, as well as a recently introduced business. Plus, a brand new drift car that was free last week is still available for a grand total of $0.

This article will provide a detailed overview of all the temporary payout increments, discounts, and challenges in the latest weekly update, which starts from today, August 21, and lasts through August 27, 2025.

New GTA Online weekly update: Everything you need to know (August 21-27, 2025)

Completing Premium Deluxe Repo Work can be very beneficial this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here are all the GTA Online missions and activities handing out bonus rewards this week:

3x Cash and RP

Simeon Export Requests

2x Cash and RP

Simeon Contact Missions

Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode

Community Race Series

Bonuses

Complete three Premium Deluxe Repo Work - $100,000

Complete all Premium Deluxe Repo Work - $500,000 (will be rewarded within 72 hours of completion)

Log in to an online session - $1,000,000 (will be rewarded within 72 hours of completion)

FIB Priority File - The Fine Art File

Note that due to the currently active GTA+ benefits, subscribers will get 4x the regular cash and RP from Simeon Contact Missions. They will also get a $2,000,000 login bonus instead. This offer stands through September 17, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (August 21-27, 2025)

The Grotti Turismo Omaggio (Image via Rockstar Games)

40% discount

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Annis S80RR

Pegassi Ignus

Nagasaki Shinobi

Toundra Panthere

Tactical SMG (only in the Gun Van)

30% discount

Smoke on the Water (business)

Dewbauchee Specter

Buckingham Akula

B-11 Strikeforce

BF Club

Ocelot Ardent

Pegassi Torero XO

Overflod Pipistrello

Battle Rifle (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

The Declasse Drift Walton L35 is still free this week on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The Obey 10F (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Obey 10F (The Podium Robbery)

Grotti Stinger GT (The Duggan Robbey)

Karin Boor (The McTony Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Annis S80RR

Grotti Turismo Omaggio

Nagasaki Shinobi

Ocelot Locust

Pegassi Ignus

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Canis Castigator

Ubermacht Niobe

LS Car Meet Test Track

BF Raptor

Dinka Jester

Enus Cognoscenti Cabrio

Annis Euros X32 (Premium Test Ride)

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio is this week's GTA Online Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.

The Declasse Impaler SZ is the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. To get it, finish within the top three of LS Car Meet Series races for two consecutive days, through August 27, 2025.

