How to get free Pegassi Torero XO in GTA Online

Rockstar Games has made it possible to claim the Pegassi Torero XO for free in GTA Online for the next few weeks, but only for a select group of players. This Super Car was introduced in the summer of 2022, and is impressive not just in terms of looks, but performance as well; the price tag also sits just shy of three million dollars.

That being said, those subscribed to the GTA+ subscription service won't have to spend a dime on the car at the moment. For those interested, here is a guide on how to get a free Pegassi Torero XO in GTA Online.

GTA Online guide: How to get a free Pegassi Torero XO (August 15 - September 10, 2025)

The Torero XO GTA+ poster (Image via Rockstar Games)

All GTA+ subscribers can claim the Pegassi Torero XO Super Car for free from the Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online. For those unaware, this monthly subscription service is exclusive to the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and the Enhanced PC version of the multiplayer.

The Vinewood Car Club is located at the very bottom of the map, in Los Santos' Terminal district. Its location is shown in the following image:

Here is the location of The Vinewood Car Club in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Torero XO will be displayed at the very end of the room in the Car Club. When inside, follow these steps to claim it for free:

Step 1 - Stand near the Torero XO.

- Stand near the Torero XO. Step 2 - Press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen.

- Press the button prompted in the top-left corner of the screen. Step 3 - Click on Claim.

- Click on Step 4 - Press Select (mapped button displayed in the bottom-right corner).

- Press (mapped button displayed in the bottom-right corner). Step 5 - Pick one of your owned garages to store the car.

The free Pegassi Torero XO will then be delivered to the selected garage in a few moments.

Note that this offer only stands through September 10, 2025.

GTA Online Pegassi Torero XO: Few things to know about the Super Car

The Torero XO at The Vinewood Car Club (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Torero XO's design appears to be inspired by the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4. It has pretty good cosmetic customizability, which means there are plenty of visual modifications for it to choose from at vehicle workshops, and is also Missile Lock-On Jammer-compatible.

As far as performance is concerned, the Super Car boasts excellent acceleration. Once completely upgraded, can achieve a top speed of 131.50 mph as per tests conducted by Broughy1322, a very popular YouTuber in the Grand Theft Auto community.

The Torero XO is generally available on the Legendary Motorsport website in GTA Online for $2,890,000.

While the Pegassi Torero XO is free only for GTA+ subscribers right now, the brand new Declasse Drift Walton L35 is free for all players until August 27, 2025.

