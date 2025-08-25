How to install iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4

iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4 is finally here, and it’s the kind of upgrade that makes Liberty City look like an entirely new place. While the game is more than 17 years old as of writing, this graphics mod elevates it to a modern look with fresh lighting, sharper reflections, and visuals that feel closer to real life. If you have ever found GTA 4 to be a little too dark or dated, this mod is the easiest way to breathe new life into it.

Ad

The best part is that while iCEnhancer 4 was once a paid service, it’s now completely free to download and use. With that said, here is how you can install iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4.

Steps to install iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4 PC

iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4 can make the dark graphics better (Image via Rockstar Games)

What you need before installing

Ad

Trending

Mods like iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4 require more power than the base game. GTA 4 already has heavier physics and AI systems compared to other Rockstar titles of its time, so it’s important to ensure your PC specs aren't lacking.

RAM: At least 4 GB. If you have 8 GB or 16 GB, you’ll run things much more smoothly.

At least 4 GB. If you have 8 GB or 16 GB, you’ll run things much more smoothly. Processor: Any quad-core CPU or higher will do (basically, you need a minimum of four cores).

Any quad-core CPU or higher will do (basically, you need a minimum of four cores). Graphics card: Your GPU needs to have at least 2 GB VRAM. More would be better for higher FPS.

Ad

If your PC meets these requirements, it's safe to proceed. If not, the game might lag, stutter, or fail to load the effects properly.

Also read: GTA 4 GFWL saves will no longer be supported in Rockstar Games Launcher

A guide to installing iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4

Now, let's move on to the central part, which is installing iCEnhancer 4.0. While the process is simple, note that you need to place the files in the right folder to avoid issues. Here’s how to do it:

Ad

Download the mod files: Grab the latest version of iCEnhancer 4.0. You’ll receive a compressed ZIP file. Extract it to an easily accessible folder. Install ENBSeries first: Inside the extracted folder, go to the “Wrapper version” folder. Copy all the files inside it and paste them into your GTA 4 root directory (the main game folder where GTAIV.exe is located). Add iCEnhancer files: Open the iCEnhancer folder from the download. Select everything inside it and paste those files into the GTA 4 root directory as well. Replace when prompted: Windows will ask if you want to replace some files. Confirm and replace them all. This step is crucial; otherwise, the game won’t load the new shaders. Launch GTA 4: Start the game as usual. If everything is set up properly, you’ll notice two logos (ENBSeries followed by iCEnhancer) on the right-hand side of your screen. That means the mod is active.

Ad

Fine-tuning graphics in-game

Once you have iCEnhancer loaded up, there is a way to edit how your visuals look in the game. You can press Shift + Enter on your keyboard, and that will pull up the ENB menu. From there, you can toggle on any lighting, reflections, or other options until you achieve your desired visuals (while paying attention to the impact your changes have on the game's performance).

Also, keep in mind that if the game feels too heavy, you can lower a few options in the ENB menu to have a better overall FPS without losing too much of the visuals in the mod.

Ad

This concludes our guide on installing iCEnhancer 4 for GTA 4. Follow Sportskeeda for more such articles.

Check out: Is it worth playing GTA 4 in 2025?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More