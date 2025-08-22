5 best SUVs in GTA Online that every player should own

SUVs are among the many categories of vehicles in GTA Online, and Rockstar Games has released several entries under it over the years. While supercars and sports cars take most of the spotlight, SUVs can prove quite useful in day-to-day activities. Needless to say, players must spend quite a bit to get most of the best options, but they will get value in return.
For those interested, here are five SUVs in GTA Online that every player should own.
Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Pegassi Toros and 4 other best SUVs in GTA Online that every player should own
1) Gallivanter Baller ST-D
Gallivanter Baller ST-D debuted in February 2024 under the continued drip-feed of The Chop Shop DLC. Its design appears to be based on the Range Rover L460, and players can purchase it for $1,715,000 from the Legendary Motorsport website.
The SUV will have a good top speed after you install performance upgrades, and it is compatible with Imani Tech upgrades. This means either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remote Control Unit can be installed in the Ballter ST-D at the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.
2) Enus Jubilee
Enus Jubilee is an Imani-Tech compatible SUV as well, which alone makes a good case for its inclusion among the best GTA Online SUVs. It can be fitted with Armor Plating at the Celebrity Solutions Agency, too. This highly useful upgrade notably reinforces the vehicle's explosive resistance.
Jubilee was added in December 2021 under The Contract DLC, and its design appears to be based on the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Those interested can purchase it from Legendary Motorsport for $1,650,000, or for $1,237,500 by unlocking its Trade Price.
3) Pegassi Toros
Pegassi Toros is one of the most stylish SUVs in GTA Online to date. Its sleek, ultra-modern exterior seems to be inspired primarily by the Lamborghini Urus. Another great attribute of this car is its top speed, once all performance upgrades have been installed. According to performance tests conducted by Broughy1322, a popular YouTuber in the Grand Theft Auto community, Toros can go as fast as 128.25 mph, one of the fastest in the category.
Rockstar Games introduced Pegassi Toros through the Arena Wars DLC in December 2018. The SUV is sold on Legendary Motorsport for just $498,000.
4) Benefactor Dubsta 6x6
For off-roading enthusiasts, the Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 would be a fine choice. It has a robust look, likely based on the 6x6 Mercedes-Benz G63, and can help in traversing Blaine County and the Mount Chiliad Wilderness regions. Furthermore, it is compatible with the Missile Lock-On Jammer. One downside, though, is that the top speed is pretty average, but as already established, its forte lies in a different field.
The Benefactor Dubsta 6x6 debuted in the summer of 2014 with the I'm Not a Hipster DLC. It is up for sale on the Warstock Cache and Carry website for just $249,000.
5) Pfister Astron Custom
Pfister Astron Custom is exclusively available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Enhanced PC versions. It is a variant of the regular Astron, likely inspired by the Porsche Macan. Its top speed with performance upgrades (according to Broughy1322) is 119.00 mph, which, with HSW upgrades, increases to 136.25 mph.
Pfister Astron Custom, introduced in 2022 with GTA 5's Current-Gen console version release, can be purchased for $1,720,000 from Legendary Motorsport.
