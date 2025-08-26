5 most value for money vehicles in GTA Online

GTA Online offers many vehicles to choose from. Players can drive flashy, expensive models or fly in extremely fast and dangerous machines. Of these, some are great-value-for-money models that offer much more than they actually cost.

Since the list of top-notch cars can be a bit long, this article whittles down the count and explores five GTA Online vehicles that offer great value for money.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 great value for money vehicles in GTA Online

1) Karin Kuruma (Armored)

The Karin Kuruma might be the best value-for-money vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Karin Kuruma (Armored) offers great value for money in GTA Online. Players can purchase this vehicle to stay protected in a variety of dangerous missions. The glass panels on it have military-grade metal panels that can easily protect from most attacks.

For the base price of $698,250 and a trade-in price of $525,000, the Armored Kuruma is arguably one of the best vehicles in GTA Online.

2) Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper is a great way to commute and survive in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Copter is one of the best value-for-money helicopters in GTA Online. This military-grade vehicle offers great features like carrying up to four players, homing missiles, and even machine guns. It also has decent top speed and maneuverability to tackle Los Santos' varied topography.

Gamers can use the Nagasaki Buzzard Attack Chopper as a CEO vehicle for it to spawn next to them. It can also be utilized as a Pegasus or personal vehicle. Taking these features into account, players should absolutely spend $1,750,000 for this helicopter.

3) Ocelot Virtue

The Ocelot Virtue with Imani Tech is a great, fast value-for-money vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

With a base price of $2,980,000 and a trade price of $2,235,000, the Ocelot Virtue can feel costly in GTA Online. However, the features it offers make it a great deal.

This car can be equipped with Imani Tech features, which are highly useful. It can also carry up to 12 homing missiles thanks to its strong armor. Furthermore, it is one of the fastest road vehicles in the game.

Gamers can also get the Ocelot Virtue for free by completing the Finish the First Dose and Last Dose quest series.

4) Oppressor Mk 2

The Oppressor Mk 2 is also a great value-for-money vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

Though the Oppressor Mk 2 is an expensive vehicle in GTA Online, it is undeniably quite useful. This flying bike is controversial because it is used by many griefers in public lobbies, which, in turn, is a result of the great features it provides.

Since it is a personal vehicle that can be flown, it is better than most helicopters. Also, it is one of the quickest vehicles, allowing users to zoom through Los Santos within minutes. This feature proves extremely useful when doing almost any mission.

The Oppressor Mk 2 has a rear-mounted rocket booster and an option to either install front-facing machine guns, explosive MGs, or 20 homing missiles. After recent updates, the Oppressor Mk 2's price has skyrocketed to $8,000,000. Hence, gamers must try to get it for its trade price of $6,000,000 to get the most value out of it.

5) MTL Brickade 6x6

MTL Brickade 6x6 is a heavy-duty military vehicle (Image via Rockstar Games)

The MTL Brickade 6x6 is also a great value-for-money vehicle, particularly for those who play in public lobbies. This military-grade truck is an ideal pick for those who quickly want to get rich in GTA Online.

The MTL Brickade 6x6 can house an entire business (the Acid Lab), can carry up to six players, can tank a total of 48 missiles, and can easily ram through most obstacles on the road. Along with all these features, it also has a decent speed to zoom through the map. Though the truck is priced at $1,450,000, it can be obtained for free by completing the First Dose series missions.

