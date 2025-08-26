  • home icon
"We got Cowboy Luka before GTA 6" - NBA fans hyped over Luka Doncic's avatar featured in new arcade game 

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 26, 2025 02:52 GMT
Srbija v Slovenija - Basketball Friendly - Source: Getty
NBA fans reacted to Luka Doncic’s avatar featured in new arcade game [Picture Credit: Getty]

NBA fans reacted to a special Luka Doncic reward and custom Stadium builds in the latest installment of the Overwatch 2 video game. According to a social media post from the video game company, Season 18 of Overwatch 2 will give fans the opportunity to earn exclusive Doncic rewards and custom Stadium builds.

Doncic, who is also an avid gamer, has previously said that he had reached the top 500 in Overwatch 2. The personal touch of the LA Lakers superstar is sure to get fans excited when the latest installment lands.

Reacting to the post, one fan confirmed that Overwatch was Doncic's favorite game:

"He definitely did say his favorite game was Overwatch."

Another fan said:

"We got Cowboy Luka in Overwatch before GTA 6."

One fan added:

"This is so f**king stupid but I’m so f**king excited."

Another fan wrote:

"WTAF Luka why not collab with Marvel rivals instead of this dead game."
Comments on the post (Source: @playoverwatch/Instagram)

One fan said:

"I'm downloading ow back just for ts."

Some fans said that despite not being in Dallas anymore, Doncic still had that Texan left in him.

"You can take Luka out of Texas but you can’t take the Texan out of Luka," one fan wrote.
"Still got that Texan in him," another fan said.
Comments on the post (Source: @playoverwatch/Instagram)

European stars shower praise on Luka Doncic ahead of EuroBasket

Luka Doncic is ready to guide the Slovenian national team in the EuroBasket over the next few days. The LA Lakers' star has been playing against some of Europe's top players since he was a kid. Doncic, now 26, has increased the respect he earned among European stars.

Ahead of the EuroBasket 2025, Mateusz Ponitka, of the Polish national team, showered praise on Doncic, calling him the rarest of rare players (via Marca.com):

"He is a special player because he has everything, his intelligence and intuition are incredible. I talked to a friend and we came to the conclusion that this type of player like him is born once every 50 years."
Bogdan Bogdanovic, the NBA star from the Los Angeles Clippers and the Serbian national player, also had high praise for Doncic's extraordinary offensive skills:

"He can kill anyone in a tournament. He can get to 50 points, 60. ... I don't know. That's what makes him special."

With his transformed physical look, Doncic will enter the 2025-26 season with the LA Lakers hoping to prove doubters wrong.

How do you think Luka Doncic and the LA Lakers will fare next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Nandjee Ranjan

