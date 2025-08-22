Slovenia EuroBasket 2025: Full roster, schedule & more

Slovenia named its final roster for the 2025 EuroBasket on Friday. Led by Luka Doncic, the Slovenian's will be looking to leave a mark on the tournament as they travel to Poland to participate in their Group D games.

Ad

The tournament will be held across four countries, Latvia, Cyprus, Finland and Poland, with each hosting a group of six teams. From the 24 teams competing, the top four in each group will advance to the knockout stages, set to take place at the Xiaomi Arena in Riga.

With less than a week to go before the tournament, Slovenia enters as one of the favorites to advance from Group D and will look to start its campaign with a win on Friday. Here are the key details for Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025 run, including the full roster, schedule, and more.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025: Full roster

Aleksander Sekulic announced his roster, led by his lone NBA star, as they fly to Warsaw for their group games. Miha Cerkvenik and Zak Smrekar were the final names to be dropped from the preliminary team, and feature some young names.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Position Player Team Guard Luka Doncic Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) Forward Gregor Hrovat Dijon (France) Forward Robert Jurkovic Free agent Forward Martin Krampelj Sagesse SC (Lebanon) Forward Edo Muric Ilirija (Slovenia) Guard Mark Padjen Ilirija (Slovenia) Guard Klemen Prepelic Dubai (UAE, EuroLeague) Guard Rok Radovic Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia) Guard Leon Stergar Free agent Forward Luka Scuka Braunschweig (Germany) Guard Aleksej Nikolic Cedevita Olimpija (Slovenia) Center Alen Omic Buducnost (Montenegro)

Ad

Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025: Schedule

Slovenia was placed in Group D of the tournament, alongside hosts Poland, powerhouse France, Belgium, Iceland and Israel. They will begin their journey against Poland and will play their last game against Israel.

Game Time Date vs. Poland 2:30 p.m. ET August 28 vs. France 11:00 a.m. ET August 30 vs. Belgium 8:00 a.m. ET August 31 vs. Iceland 11:00 a.m. ET September 2 vs. Israel 11:00 a.m. ET September 4

Ad

Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025: Preparation

Slovenia began its preparation for the EuroBasket tournament with back-to-back games against the world champions, Germany, earlier this month. Doncic and Co. were blown apart in the first game, 103-89, and followed it up with another 80-70 loss.

After back-to-back losses to Germany, Slovenia traveled to face co-host Lithuania on August 15, where they suffered another defeat. They then fell 100-88 to Kristaps Porzingis and Latvia.

Ad

Slovenia picked up its first win of the preparation games on August 19, edging Great Britain 93-81. However, just two days later, Nikola Jokić and Serbia handed them a harsh reality check with a dominant 106-72 blowout.

Slovenia’s EuroBasket 2025: History in the tournament

Slovenia will feature in the EuroBasket for the 15th consecutive time, making it to the tournament in every instance since debuting in 1993. Their best finish in their first six appearances was 10th place, before finishing sixth in 2005.

Ad

In the following years, Slovenia improved its record, reaching the semifinals in 2009 before sliding to 12th place in 2012. Then in 2017, a young Luka Dončić, alongside NBA veteran Goran Dragić, led the team to its first-ever EuroBasket title with a historic 93-85 win over Serbia in Istanbul.

After their triumph, the Dragons placed sixth in the 2022 edition and now look to recapture their 2017 magic. Entering the tournament as dark horses, they will hope to claim their second-ever crown.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More