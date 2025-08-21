  • home icon
  • "Jokic to Lakers confirmed' - NBA fans abuzz over Nikola Jokic's wholesome gesture toward Luka Doncic after EuroBasket exhibition 

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 21, 2025 21:53 GMT
NBA: Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks - Source: Imagn
NBA fans abuzz over Nikola Jokic's wholesome getsure towards Luka Doncic (Image Source: IMAGN)

Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic shared a wholesome moment on Thursday following their EuroBasket exhibition game. The Serbian men's national basketball team had a dominant 106-72 win against the Slovenian men's national basketball team. Following the contest, fans saw just how close the two superstars are.

The Denver Nuggets star led his national team to a victory with his 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. He didn't have to do much because the Serbians took over the game, and Jokic was on the floor for just 19 minutes.

The LA Lakers star, though, tried his best to lead Slovenia. However, he struggled on the floor and finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three turnovers on 2-for-10 shooting from beyond the arc.

After the game, the star players had a moment to talk to each other, with Jokic carrying his daughter. The Serbian sensation kissed the five-time All-Star on the cheek, which is common among Europeans.

The gesture sent fans into a frenzy and started speculating a potential team-up for Jokic and Doncic. Here are some of what the fans said.

"Jokic to Lakers confirmed," a fan said.
"Yea Jokic is a Laker he is already kissing Luka," another fan wrote.
"Future Lakers teammates," one fan commented.

Others clarified that kissing each other to greet one another is common throughout Europe.

"This is actually pretty normal for Europeans," someone commented.
"Anyone who has a problem with this is uncultured," a comment read.
"In Eastern Europe and Middle East that’s how societies greet each other. It’s an endearing gesture," another fan pointed out.

Turkish coach likened Nikola Jokic to Steph Curry

Ahead of the 2025 FIBA EuroBasket, Turkish coach Dorde Sijan had an interesting comparison to Nikola Jokic. According to the international basketball coach, Jokic changed the game with how he plays, scoring, rebounding and passing, as a center. This led him to compare him to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry.

“Absolutely! Jokic changed the whole game, like Steph Curry. I never worked with Jokic, so Sengun never tried to copy him,” Sijan said via Sports Illustrated on Tuesday. “They call him Baby Jokic for his size, but they’re two different players. Nikola set high standards in everything, and Sengun wants to add his own segments.”
Sijan has a chance to coach a young center, Alperen Sengun, who's often compared to Jokic. However, he pointed out that the two players have various differences, one being Sengun's lack of a reliable 3-point shot.

“I tell him basketball is like a cake, made of slices," Sijan added. "The slice he’s missing is the three-point shot. NBA is all about shot speed, reactions, and reading the game. Jokic may not be fast, but he plays at full reaction speed."

Last season, Sengun shot 23.3% from beyond the arc on 1.2 attempts. But the Houston Rockets center is gradually improving and could be one of the best players in the NBA soon, much like Nikola Jokic.

