What is the best way to play GTA 3 in 2025?

The best way to play GTA 3 in 2025 is likely to play the original version on PC. However, the choices for playing the game are numerous, depending on how authentic you want your experience to be. The game was initially released in 2001 for the PlayStation 2, with ports for PC and Xbox added later on. It is a part of the original GTA Trilogy, which also includes GTA Vice City and San Andreas.

This article will explain why playing the original version on PC is the best way in 2025 and what other viable options players can explore.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 3 in 2025: What's the best way to play it and why

GTA 3 cover art (Image via Rockstar Games)

Playing GTA 3 in 2025 on your PC is a convenient option. However, that is not why PC is best. Like other previous titles, Rockstar Games pulled the plug on the original GTA trilogy and removed them from all online stores in 2021. However, they soon introduced the Definitive Edition of the trilogy in the same year.

This definitive edition enhanced the games' art style, improved graphics, overall lighting, and generally made the games look more polished and visually appealing for modern standards. The Definitive Edition of GTA 3 is currently available on all online stores, including Steam and the PlayStation Store. However, this may not be the best way to play the game.

The GTA Trilogy has a great nostalgic value. The original version looks and feels like the games belong in their respective release years. This version is authentic and appeals to the nostalgia associated with the games. The enhanced Definitive Edition enhances the trilogy's graphics, thereby detracting from the 2000s visual gaming experience.

So, the best way to go about it is to purchase the original version of the GTA Trilogy from the official Rockstar Games website, which will cost gamers approximately $20-$30. This version on the website is only available for PC and no other platform, and makes up for the most convenient, accessible, and authentic experience of GTA 3 in 2025.

Apart from that, players can opt to go through the tiresome experience of purchasing a physical copy for the PS2 and play the game on PS2 and use the PC port to emulate it further on the PC for an even greater experience. However, most players have upgraded to newer gen consoles in 2025 and may no longer have a PS2 to begin with.

Therefore, to play GTA 3 in 2025, the best way is to purchase the original trilogy on PC.

