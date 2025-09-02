GTA 6 is set to release in 2026, and players are excited. While the game will introduce an array of new weapons, there are certain weapons from popular franchises like Red Dead Redemption 2 that would blend in seamlessly with the gameplay. Despite being from a different universe, certain weapons should definitely be included in Leonida's upcoming tale.

Here are 5 RDR2 weapons that GTA 6 should include.

Volcanic Pistol and other RDR2 weapons that should be included in GTA 6

1) Volcanic Pistol

The unique build and damage of the Volcanic Pistol would make it great for taking down armored opponents in modern combat in Leonida (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Hutton & Baird Volcanic Pistol is one of the most iconic weapons in Red Dead Redemption 2, featuring massive firepower and damage. With the stopping power of a rifle, it deals devastating damage at close range and offers the strength of a shotgun at the portability of a sidearm.

Additionally, the ability to load the pistol with different rounds such as high velocity, split point, and explosive makes it a jack of all trades. The immense power, paired with its versatility in terms of damage and maneuverability, makes it one of the coolest weapons that should be included in GTA 6.

2) Semi-Auto Shotgun

The massive stopping power of the Semi-Auto Shotgun makes it a deadly one-handed missile (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Semi-Auto shotgun from RDR2 became one of the most coveted weapons after players unlocked it in "A Fine Night of Debauchery", and rightly so. The Semi-Auto packs the punch of a shotgun while providing the fire rate of a pistol. The added quick reload and adequate magazine size make it a formidable foe, especially against armored opponents.

Additionally, the ability to fire without needing to re-cock the shotgun makes it great for quick combat, blending in seamlessly with the high-octane plot of GTA 6. Players would be able to load the gun with regular, incendiary, and explosive rounds, making it one of the strongest guns on this list.

3) Carbine Repeater

The quick reload and devastating damage would make the carbine a great asset for urban warfare in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Carbine Repeater is a unique weapon in RDR2 that has become popular due to its unbelievably fast reload speed. The tube magazine in the stock allows players to reload all seven rounds at once, offering them the ability to keep firing shots without stopping for a long reload time.

Apart from the fast reload, the gun also has high damage output and the ability to switch between marksman scopes and sights. This makes it the perfect companion for medium and long-range combat in the modern setting of GTA 6, navigating urban areas with ease.

4) Lasso

The wide range of abilities would make the lasso a powerful weapon in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The lasso is one of the most iconic melee weapons/tools in Red Dead Redemption 2, allowing players to do an array of tasks, ranging from tying up criminals to catching horses. It is a great weapon to use for melee takedowns where players wish to avoid firing bullets and attracting unwanted attention.

Additionally, the lasso could serve as a powerful tool that lets players catch fleeing opponents and tie them up with ease. It could also be used to tie crates and other items to the back of cars or vehicles and act as a makeshift tow. The versatility of the rope makes it one of the coolest items that could easily make its way to GTA 6.

5) Tomahawk

The tomahawk will blend in seamlessly with the modern setting of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Tomahawk is hands-down one of the coolest weapons that players could use in Red Dead Redemption 2 to perform silent takedowns or just bash someone's skull in. The relatively cheap nature makes it a rather expendable weapon, perfect for stealth missions where multiple opponents can be wiped out without raising alarms.

Additionally, the Tomahawk is a rather popular weapon that could blend in seamlessly with the urban environment of the upcoming title. GTA 6 could also implement the weapon and give players a dual-wielding ability, easily making it one of the deadliest melee weapons. It could also offer gamers the option to customise the throwable, adding explosive and electric variants to spice things up.

