Benefactor BR8 vs Progen PR4: Which is the best car for GTA Online Open Wheel Races?

GTA Online Open Wheel Races are one of the most popular activities in the game, where players come together to participate in a land race. The races are available for 1 to 16 players and offer an array of vehicles. The choice of car impacts the race, so it comes as no surprise that gamers want to know which vehicle will dominate the track.

Benefactor BR8 and Progen PR4 are two popular choices in the race, offering a competitive edge to players. Read on to find out which is the better car between the two.

Benefactor BR8 vs Progen PR4: Guide to the best choice for GTA Online Open Wheel Races

Guide to the best choice for GTA Online Open Wheel Races between Benefactor BR8 and Progen PR4 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Open Wheel Races offer players a chance to compete in high-octane races where 1-16 players compete for the pole position in grand prixes ranging anywhere between 5 to 25 laps. While there is an array of choices of vehicles, the Benefactor BR8 and the Progen PR4 are some of the most popular options.

However, these two vehicles also have some defining features that make one better than the other. Here's a comparison of the statistics of each car:

GENERAL SPECIFICATIONS BR8 PR4 Vehicle Class Open Wheel Open Wheel Manufacturer Benefactor Progen Seats / Capacity 1 seats 1 seats Acquisition Legendary Motorsport Legendary Motorsport GTA Online Price $3,400,000 $3,515,000

In terms of pricing, the Progen PR4 is more expensive than the Benefactor BR8. While the difference is not much to begin with, it can impact the overall decision for players on a tight budget. In this regard, the BR8 is better.

Moving on, there's the technical distinction between the two vehicles. This is the deciding factor in terms of performance in the GTA Online Open Wheel Races, since speed, weight, and lap time impact the performance during competition.

Here are the technical specifications of both cars:

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS BR8 PR4 Top Speed (mph|km/h) 100.97 /162.50 100.97 /162.50 Speed 87.19% 87.19% Acceleration 100.00% 100.00% Braking 43.33% 41.67% Handling 100.00% 100.00% Lap Time 0:54.555 0:56.356 Mass / Weight 550 KG 505 KG Overall Rating 82.63% 82.21%

While both vehicles might seem similar in terms of speed, handling, and acceleration, there are more deciding factors. The increased braking percentage and the shorter lap time clearly make the BR8 the best choice for GTA Online Open Wheel Races. Despite both vehicles having KERS for boost, the BR8 offers better handling and comparatively better traction control.

Additionally, the easy control over sharp corners due to the better braking makes the BR8 better at handling demanding turns. Players can further improve this by adjusting the brake balance, making it a powerhorse. Apart from this, the host of customisation options makes the car more open to personalisation.

All things considered, the BR8 is better than the PR4 for GTA Online Open Wheel Races, offering more control and better braking. It can easily handle the mixed-speed corners of Los Santos GP and power through the straights in Raton Canyon, giving players a better chance at clinching a place on the podium.

