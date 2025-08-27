You've made your money in GTA Online and created an empire, making it the perfect time to splurge on some vehicles. While the game offers a veritable treasure trove to choose from, some vehicles are just not worth it. Their ridiculous pricing does not justify the features and abilities they offer, making them a waste of your hard-earned money.

Here are five 5 overpriced vehicles you should avoid buying in GTA Online.

TM-02 Khanjali and other overpriced vehicles you should avoid buying in GTA Online

1) TM-02 Khanjali

The TM-02 Khanjali does not live up to its aggressive price tag in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to overpriced vehicles in GTA Online, the TM-02 Khanjali stands out as one of the top contenders. Obtainable at a hefty price tag of $3,850,350, it is one of the most expensive tanks in the game. However, if you wish to get the powerful railcannon, you will have to shell out an additional $300,000. Alongside that, additional cosmetics and customisations are expensive as well.

Apart from the obvious pricing, the tank has severe mobility issues that make it rather difficult to navigate. Despite being a tank, it can only take about 6-8 hits from a homing missile at 100% armor upgrade, making its durability rather slim. The extensive cost of upgrading the tank to its full potential also makes it one of the most overpriced vehicles you should avoid buying in GTA Online.

2) Buckingham Luxor Deluxe

Avoid paying for this 24k gold variant and spend the money on better items in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buckingham Luxor Deluxe is considered one of the most infamous rip-off purchases in the game and rightly so. Priced at a staggering $10,000,000, it is one of the most expensive aircraft in the game. However, it is just a 24k gold-plated version of the regular Luxor jet, making it a rather pointless purchase.

The Luxor Deluxe offers no improvements in terms of speed or performance over the regular variant, making it a pointless cosmetic upgrade. With the regular variant priced at just $1,625,000, it is definitely one of the most overpriced vehicles you should avoid buying in GTA Online.

3) Galaxy Super Yacht (Aquarius)

The Galaxy Super Yacht (Aquarius) is perhaps one of the most pointless vehicles in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Galaxy Super Yacht (Aquarius) is yet another vehicle that truly deserves to make its way on this list of shame. It is the most expensive Galaxy Super Yacht in GTA Online, which will set you back around $8,000,000 – $10,000,000 with upgrades. While your money will move from your account, the Yacht will not. Despite paying a hefty amount, players cannot actually sail the ship.

The only way to move the Galaxy Super Yacht (Aquarius) is to pay $25,000 each time, which essentially teleports the vehicle from one part of the map to another. While it does feature a fancy interior styling and a bigger layout, it's better to invest in a fully kitted-out Kosatka or even the agency HQ to extract maximum utility.

4) Buckingham Swift Deluxe

The Buckingham Swift Deluxe is just an expensive reskin of the regular chopper (Image via Rockstar Games)

Similar to the Buckingham Luxor Deluxe, the Swift Deluxe is yet another 24k gold-plated version of the regular Swift helicopter, making it a rather pointless purchase. If you wish to purchase a chopper and use it for its intended purpose, it is better to get your hands on the regular variant that can be obtained for $ 1,500,000.

Despite being such an expensive variant that costs almost five times the original price, the Swift Deluxe is nothing but a cosmetic upgrade. At that price, it is better to purchase an additional chopper or other vehicle and expand your lavish collection in GTA Online.

5) Pegassi Torero XO

The Pegassi Torero XO does not offer any competitive advantage despite its steep price (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pegassi Torero XO is one of the most expensive cars you can get your hands on in GTA Online. A faithful copy of the Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4, it will set you back $2,890,000. Despite the eye-watering numbers next to the dollar sign, the car does not offer any distinct improvements or stunning numbers in comparison to cheaper alternatives.

While it is a fast car, it does not come anywhere close to options like the Krieger, Emerus, or even the Pariah, which is the cheapest sports car you can get your hands on. Despite having decent handling with AWD, the lack of extra performance makes it less appealing. You should buy this vehicle only if you're a fan of the iconic Lamborghini look.

