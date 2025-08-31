5 reasons why you should avoid Arena War vehicles in GTA Online

The Arena War vehicles in GTA Online are one of the most popular choices of cars in the game, offering players a host of flashy and powerful vehicles that stand out from the crowd. Despite their cool looks and unique designs, gamers should avoid them like Michael avoids family therapy.

Here are five reasons why you should avoid Arena War vehicles in GTA Online.

Extravagant pricing and other reasons why you should avoid Arena War vehicles in GTA Online

1) Ridiculous pricing

The ridiculous pricing of the Arena War vehicles in GTA Online makes them rather unsavory due to the limited functionality (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the biggest reasons to avoid Arena War vehicles in GTA Online is the ridiculous pricing of the modifications. The final tuned pricing is at least 4x-5x the original cost, making it rather pointless. For example, the Rat-truck costs $37,500 at trade price. However, modification at the Arena Workshop will put the final cost around $1,530,875.

Apart from this, the utilities such as spikes, rams, and turrets that can rack prices upwards of $3-5 million, making it ridiculously overpriced. Since you do not get any lasting utilities, it is a good choice only when you have too much money to burn (never). It is far better to invest in businesses or buy other cars at that price.

2) Outclassed by modern vehicles

The Arena War vehicles in GTA Online are outmatched by modern cars such as the Nightshark or the Oppressor MK II (Image via Rockstar Games)

Despite the host of modifications and powerful weapons like rams and turrets, the Arena War vehicles in GTA Online are essentially outclassed by modern cars. Newer vehicles like the Nightshark or the Oppressor MK II can easily defend their combat capabilities and give a devastating response.

Additionally, the host of modifications makes the Arena War vehicles excessively bulky and rather difficult to manage. Their decreased maneuverability makes the vehicles prone to damage from modern vehicles and weapons like homing missiles, with little to no chances of escape.

3) Jack of all trades, master of one

The Arena War vehicles are suited for the game mode and do not perform well for specific tasks or missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Arena War vehicles in GTA Online feature extensive modifications that make them powerful and packed with features. However, these vehicles have too many enhancements in various areas, which make them unsuitable for specific roles or functions.

Unlike specialised vehicles that can be used for high-speed chases, aerial combat, or cargo transport, most Arena War vehicles are poor at everything except the Arena itself. Outside of the game mode, they do not serve any function that can justify the ridiculous pricing mentioned before.

4) Declining popularity of Arena Wars

The declining popularity of the game mode makes the Arena War vehicles in GTA Online obsolete monuments of a former time (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Arena War vehicles in GTA Online were all the rage when the update dropped in 2018. Years later, the game mode barely sees any player count and is essentially dead outside of special event weeks. This makes the vehicles practically useless, even for the one thing they were good at.

The only reason to use Arena War vehicles is if you like spending money on unnecessary items and overpriced vehicles in GTA Online. The excessive cost of upgrading and modifying the cars does not justify the rewards or benefits.

5) Cosmetic utility

The cosmetic utility makes the Arena War vehicles in GTA Online rather useless (Image via Rockstar Games)

Given the current state of modern vehicles and better cars in the game, the Arena War vehicles in GTA Online have been reduced to nothing but cosmetic utilities. It has become a relic of a past age that players can use to show off their success in the game. Despite their intimidating looks, the cars are relatively poor in combat or use during in-game missions.

Additionally, the lack of combat ability makes it a target for griefers to test how fast they can blow up your vehicle. Using Oppressor Mk II missiles, jets, or Toreadors for explosive spams can essentially put your Arena War vehicles into the ground faster than you can say "Wasted".

