How to unlock the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online

The Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online is one of the many exciting rewards Rockstar Games is giving away as part of their Cayo Perico Survival event in Online. This zombie horde rush mode offers a challenge to players, where they must survive waves of hostile mobs to net some free items and cosmetics.Here's how you can get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free.Guide to unlocking the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA OnlineRockstar Games is giving away the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free as one of the rewards for playing the new Cayo Perico Survival mode. In this limited-time mode, players will have to fight waves of zombies and make their way to the airstrip to emerge victorious.Players can get their hands on the Buccaneer Outfit by completing all ten waves of survival in the Cayo Perico mode. Gamers will need to complete all ten levels and survive different types of zombie attacks to unlock this free cosmetic, along with GTA$100,000 in loot. Here's how you can play the Cayo Perico Survival mode and get the free Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online:Head over to GTA Online from the Pause menuGo to the Jobs tab and select Play JobsChoose the Rockstar Created tab and select the Cayo Perico Survival among the game modes listed here.Complete all ten waves of Cayo Perico Survival to be eligibleYou will be spawned on foot, where you must advance by defeating the incoming hordes of zombies. Once you progress, you will unlock vehicles that you can use to advance and mow down more challenging mobs like the Splitters and Conquistadors.Survive all ten modes of Cayo Perico to get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free (Image via Rockstar Games)Once you complete and survive all ten waves of the Cayo Perico Survival mode, you will be rewarded with the Buccaneer Outfit and GTA$100,000 in loot. This limited-time mode and rewards are available until September 10, 2025. Players can complete this mode alone or by teaming up with friends and other players to increase their chance of victory.Apart from the Buccaneer Outfit, gamers will also receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee for finishing all ten waves of the game mode, making it a great way to get your hands on some free cosmetics.Also read: 5 mods to make GTA 5 feel more immersive