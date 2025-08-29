  • home icon
  • GTA
  • How to unlock the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online

How to unlock the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online

By Sayendra Basu
Modified Aug 29, 2025 10:13 GMT
Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online
Here's how you can get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online is one of the many exciting rewards Rockstar Games is giving away as part of their Cayo Perico Survival event in Online. This zombie horde rush mode offers a challenge to players, where they must survive waves of hostile mobs to net some free items and cosmetics.

Ad

Here's how you can get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free.

Guide to unlocking the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rockstar Games is giving away the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free as one of the rewards for playing the new Cayo Perico Survival mode. In this limited-time mode, players will have to fight waves of zombies and make their way to the airstrip to emerge victorious.

Players can get their hands on the Buccaneer Outfit by completing all ten waves of survival in the Cayo Perico mode. Gamers will need to complete all ten levels and survive different types of zombie attacks to unlock this free cosmetic, along with GTA$100,000 in loot.

Ad

Here's how you can play the Cayo Perico Survival mode and get the free Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online:

  1. Head over to GTA Online from the Pause menu
  2. Go to the Jobs tab and select Play Jobs
  3. Choose the Rockstar Created tab and select the Cayo Perico Survival among the game modes listed here.
  4. Complete all ten waves of Cayo Perico Survival to be eligible

You will be spawned on foot, where you must advance by defeating the incoming hordes of zombies. Once you progress, you will unlock vehicles that you can use to advance and mow down more challenging mobs like the Splitters and Conquistadors.

Ad
Survive all ten modes of Cayo Perico to get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free (Image via Rockstar Games)
Survive all ten modes of Cayo Perico to get your hands on the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online for free (Image via Rockstar Games)

Once you complete and survive all ten waves of the Cayo Perico Survival mode, you will be rewarded with the Buccaneer Outfit and GTA$100,000 in loot. This limited-time mode and rewards are available until September 10, 2025. Players can complete this mode alone or by teaming up with friends and other players to increase their chance of victory.

Ad

Apart from the Buccaneer Outfit, gamers will also receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee for finishing all ten waves of the game mode, making it a great way to get your hands on some free cosmetics.

Also read: 5 mods to make GTA 5 feel more immersive

Check out more GTA content:

About the author
Sayendra Basu

Sayendra Basu

Twitter icon

Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.
Contact: [email protected]

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sayendra Basu
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications