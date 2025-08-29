Cayo Perico Survival is a brand-new minigame mode in GTA Online. It is a zombie survival mode where players must escape the Cayo Perico island, plagued by hundreds of zombies. Survivors are required to defeat waves of undead and take the help of the valuables scattered around the island.

In this game mode, Rockstar Games has created various kinds of undead creatures to add variety and fun. Here are all types of zombies in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival.

Every zombie type in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival mode

Armored

Armored zombie (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

Due to their thick ballistic armor, Armored zombies are quite resistant to most attacks. The only way to defeat them is through several direct explosions. These undead juggernauts can also come in explosive or fiery variants.

Possessed Animal

Possessed Animal (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

In some zombie waves in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival, possessed animals such as boars and panthers can also appear. If attacked by these creatures, players will bleed for a few seconds, which will constantly reduce their health.

Conquistador

Conquistador (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA WIki/ChiefMokum)

Conquistadors are the only undead enemies that will hunt players down with a gun. They will use muskets as their primary weapon and can only be defeated by melee weapons. This makes Conquistadors one of the toughest zombies to kill, especially since it can be tricky to get close to them while they shoot.

Panther Trainer

Panther Trainer (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

When players start the Cayo Perico heist for the very first time, we see that El Rubio, the owner of the island, mercilessly throws Gustazo, his henchman, in a cage with a panther. As a result, he gets mauled by the ferocious animal.

In the Cayo Perico Survival, we will see Gustavo come back to life as a zombie and be categorized as a Panther Trainer. When he spawns and hunts players, he will have a bunch of zombie panthers close to him.

Explosive

Explosives (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

Explosives are another dangerous undead creature in the survival mode. If players kill them or if they manage to approach the player, they will release an energy pulse similar to the Compact EMP Launcher to deal damage. They will frequently have a blue smoke and lightning emerging out of them, as shown in the picture above.

Mage

Mage (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

Mages are a special kind of zombie that will create poisonous gas around players with their staff. They will not move too much and keep performing magic to harm survivors. Since they perform magic and have a mask, they will have a distinct sound in the game and be surrounded by the gas.

DJ

DJ (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki/ChiefMokum)

DJs are unique zombies in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival mode. They will remain still, play music, and use the Kabukicho effect, which slows down players and speeds up the zombies.

When approached, the DJ will attempt to take control of players, causing them to approach the DJ while performing dancing steps before exploding.

