How to get up to 4x cash and RP in GTA Online this week (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

Rockstar Games released yet another GTA Online weekly update on August 28, 2025. As always, the studio has applied double money and RP on certain missions and activities. Furthermore, there are new minigames in which players have a chance to earn quadruple the cash and RP.

Here is everything to know about how to get 4x money and RP this week in GTA Online (August 28 - September 3, 2025).

Method to earn 4x cash and RP in GTA Online this week (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

Complete Cayo Perico Survival mode with GTA+

Players must complete the Cayo Perico Survival mode after getting the GTA+ subscription (Image via Rockstar Games)

In this week's GTA Online update, Rockstar Games introduced a new mission called Cayo Perico Survival. This is a zombie survival mode where players must escape the Cayo Perico island, which has been plagued by hundreds of zombies.

The mission starts with players being stranded in the compound area with a crashed helicopter. They have to fight through waves of zombies and pick up useful items throughout the map. While most zombies will have regular health bars, a few of them will be armored and have muskets, which can only be killed using a melee weapon.

During the entire mission, survivors will not be able to see their health or map, which will only be available when opening the weapon wheel.

Once regular players complete the Cayo Perico Survival mode, they will get 2x money and RP. However, to get 4x cash and RP, players will need to be a GTA+ member beforehand.

Other missions and activities this week do not grant 4x money and RP for GTA+ members

Other missions do not offer 4x money and RP (Image via Rockstar Games)

Apart from the new Cayo Perico Survival mode, other missions and minigames of GTA Online also offer bonus rewards. However, these activities only grant 2x money and RP.

Here are the three missions and minigames that only grant 2x money and RP, even for GTA+ members:

Hidden Caches

Community Combat Series

Featured Series: Open Wheel Races

About the author Akshat Kabra Akshat has been a Minecraft writer at Sportskeeda for almost three years. He has loved gaming since childhood, and the fact that Need For Speed Most Wanted is still installed on his PC is proof that the flame burns strong even today. This love for the racing franchise spilled over to F1 fandom, leading him to cover the sport as well for the company.



Akshat's articles have accrued over 19 million views so far at Sportskeeda. He prefers both solo and multiplayer titles and is a huge admirer of popular gamers Shroud and Philza. Akshat places huge emphasis on accurate, relevant, and ethical content, and does thorough research using social media, videos, and a multitude of websites before writing an article.



Akshat's other hobbies include cars, mechanical keyboards, psychology, and philosophy. He would recommend indie and Slice of Life games to a gaming skeptic because of their ease of play, compelling storyline, and message. Know More