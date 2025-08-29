How to get up to 4x cash and RP in GTA Online this week (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

Rockstar Games released yet another GTA Online weekly update on August 28, 2025. As always, the studio has applied double money and RP on certain missions and activities. Furthermore, there are new minigames in which players have a chance to earn quadruple the cash and RP.
Here is everything to know about how to get 4x money and RP this week in GTA Online (August 28 - September 3, 2025).
Method to earn 4x cash and RP in GTA Online this week (August 28 - September 3, 2025)
Complete Cayo Perico Survival mode with GTA+
In this week's GTA Online update, Rockstar Games introduced a new mission called Cayo Perico Survival. This is a zombie survival mode where players must escape the Cayo Perico island, which has been plagued by hundreds of zombies.
The mission starts with players being stranded in the compound area with a crashed helicopter. They have to fight through waves of zombies and pick up useful items throughout the map. While most zombies will have regular health bars, a few of them will be armored and have muskets, which can only be killed using a melee weapon.
During the entire mission, survivors will not be able to see their health or map, which will only be available when opening the weapon wheel.
Once regular players complete the Cayo Perico Survival mode, they will get 2x money and RP. However, to get 4x cash and RP, players will need to be a GTA+ member beforehand.
Other missions and activities this week do not grant 4x money and RP for GTA+ members
Apart from the new Cayo Perico Survival mode, other missions and minigames of GTA Online also offer bonus rewards. However, these activities only grant 2x money and RP.
Here are the three missions and minigames that only grant 2x money and RP, even for GTA+ members:
- Hidden Caches
- Community Combat Series
- Featured Series: Open Wheel Races
