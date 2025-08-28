GTA San Andreas on Netflix hit record downloads according to new report

GTA San Andreas on Netflix has nearly doubled its downloads since the game's release on the platform two years ago. Netflix acquired the license to distribute the GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition on mobile phones from Rockstar Games in 2023. San Andreas was seemingly an instant hit, with approximately 25 million downloads at the time. In 2025, that number sits at approximately 48.3 million downloads, according to a recent report by mobilegamer.biz.

The GTA game seems to have outdone newer titles such as Squid Game: Unleashed in terms of downloads on the platform, which is monumental, considering that the latter was released on Netflix in 2024. Here's more on the topic.

GTA San Andreas on Netflix gets nearly 50 million total downloads

GTA San Andreas shootout (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas is currently the only game from the GTA Trilogy that is still available on Netflix. In December 2024, GTA Vice City and GTA 3 were removed from the subscription service, possibly due to falling popularity. However, the 2004 classic still remains on the platform, with no announcements so far regarding its delisting.

According to a report by mobilegamer.biz, the game sits at approximately 48.3 million downloads as of June 2025. It has the highest number of downloads on the mobile platform, while Squid Game: Unleashed sits at the second rank with just above 20 million downloads. These rankings get even more noteworthy when you account for the fact that GTA San Andreas on Netflix requires a paid subscription, unlike Squid Game: Unleashed.

How does the Netflix subscription work for the game?

To play GTA San Andreas, a player would first need to have an active Netflix subscription. They can then access the game via the "Games" row on the app's home screen, which takes them to either the App Store or the Play Store, depending on their mobile's OS.

The game requires 10 GB of space on a phone, as well as a capable CPU and GPU combination. In other words, players would need a lot of free space and a capable, possibly high-end mobile device. These can be hurdles for those who own relatively low-end phones.

Overall, the 2004 open-world masterpiece has retained its grandiose even 20 years after its initial release. GTA San Andreas on Netflix is a slightly upgraded and mobile-adjusted version of the Definitive Edition, which was criticized by many for an unauthentic GTA experience when it was released in 2021.

Regardless, the edition managed to rack up nearly 2.5 million downloads between June and July in 2025 via Netflix, proving that its growth has yet to stagnate.

