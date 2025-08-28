The GTA Online weekly update for August 28 is now live, and along with the usual bonuses and discounts, there's a new challenge. For the next two weeks, you can play a zombie survival game mode on Cayo Perico to win up to 4x bonuses, in addition to unlockable clothing and a flat cash bonus.

Along with some decent vehicle discounts, you can also deck out your Kosatka as all cosmetic modifications on it are free right now.

So, here's a detailed look at all of the payout bonuses, discounts, and more for the latest GTA Online weekly update that will be active from August 28 to September 3, 2025.

All you need to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

You can unlock the Panther Tour Jacket by simply logging in (Image via Rockstar Games)

Here's a list of all missions and activities that will get you bonus cash and RP this week:

2x Cash and RP

Cayo Perico Survival (4x for GTA+ Members)

Hidden Caches

Community Combat Series

Featured Series: Open Wheel Races

Bonuses

Complete all ten waves in Cayo Perico Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).

Participate in the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee.

Log in this week to receive the Panther Tour Jacket.

FIB Priority File - The Black Box File

It seems that Halloween is starting early this month for GTA Online players, as Rockstar is launching Cayo Perico Survival, letting you battle hordes of undead on the tropical island. The 2x/4x bonuses for this game mode will last until September 10, 2025.

On top of all this, you can still claim up to $2 million ($1 million for non-GTA+ members) by just logging into the game, and the offer is valid until September 17, 2025. The reward will be sent to you within 72 hours of logging in for the first time since August 21, 2025.

GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (August 28 - September 3, 2025)

You can get the El Strickler from the Gun Van this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

100% discount

Any Cosmetic Modifications for the RUNE Kosatka

40% discount

Widowmaker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)

30% discount

RUNE Kosatka + Upgrades

Benefactor Schlagen GT

Buckingham Alpha-Z1

Buckingham Nimbus

Dinka Veto Classic

Dinka Veto Modern

Gallivanter Baller ST

HVY Insurgent Pick-Up

Karin Hotring Everon

Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat

Maibatsu Penumbra FF

Mammoth Squaddie

Western Company Annihilator Stealth

El Strickler (only in the Gun Van)

The Declasse Drift Walton L35 is no longer free with today's GTA Online weekly update, but you can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.

GTA Online weekly update: Additional details

The Bravado Banshee GTS is on display at Luxury Autos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

Grotti Itali RSX (The Cargo Ship Robbery)

Annis ZR350 (The Duggan Robbery)

BF Weevil (The Podium Robbery)

Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog

Declasse Vamos

Dewbauchee Rapid GT

Dewbauchee Seven-70

Vapid Riata

Western Zombie Bobber

Luxury Autos Showroom catalog

Bravado Banshee GTS

Dinka LSCM Jester RR

LS Car Meet Test Track

Benefactor Feltzer

Coil Voltic

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Declasse Vigero ZX (Premium Test Ride)

The Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort for this GTA Online weekly update is the Willard Eudora.

Meanwhile, you can find the Ubermacht Zion Classic as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. You'll have to place top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series races to win it.

