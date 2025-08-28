The GTA Online weekly update for August 28 is now live, and along with the usual bonuses and discounts, there's a new challenge. For the next two weeks, you can play a zombie survival game mode on Cayo Perico to win up to 4x bonuses, in addition to unlockable clothing and a flat cash bonus.
Along with some decent vehicle discounts, you can also deck out your Kosatka as all cosmetic modifications on it are free right now.
So, here's a detailed look at all of the payout bonuses, discounts, and more for the latest GTA Online weekly update that will be active from August 28 to September 3, 2025.
All you need to know about the latest GTA Online weekly update (August 28 - September 3, 2025)
Here's a list of all missions and activities that will get you bonus cash and RP this week:
2x Cash and RP
- Cayo Perico Survival (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Hidden Caches
- Community Combat Series
- Featured Series: Open Wheel Races
Bonuses
- Complete all ten waves in Cayo Perico Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).
- Participate in the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee.
- Log in this week to receive the Panther Tour Jacket.
- FIB Priority File - The Black Box File
It seems that Halloween is starting early this month for GTA Online players, as Rockstar is launching Cayo Perico Survival, letting you battle hordes of undead on the tropical island. The 2x/4x bonuses for this game mode will last until September 10, 2025.
On top of all this, you can still claim up to $2 million ($1 million for non-GTA+ members) by just logging into the game, and the offer is valid until September 17, 2025. The reward will be sent to you within 72 hours of logging in for the first time since August 21, 2025.
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (August 28 - September 3, 2025)
100% discount
- Any Cosmetic Modifications for the RUNE Kosatka
40% discount
- Widowmaker (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
30% discount
- RUNE Kosatka + Upgrades
- Benefactor Schlagen GT
- Buckingham Alpha-Z1
- Buckingham Nimbus
- Dinka Veto Classic
- Dinka Veto Modern
- Gallivanter Baller ST
- HVY Insurgent Pick-Up
- Karin Hotring Everon
- Kurtz 31 Patrol Boat
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF
- Mammoth Squaddie
- Western Company Annihilator Stealth
- El Strickler (only in the Gun Van)
The Declasse Drift Walton L35 is no longer free with today's GTA Online weekly update, but you can buy it from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website.
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Grotti Itali RSX (The Cargo Ship Robbery)
- Annis ZR350 (The Duggan Robbery)
- BF Weevil (The Podium Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Declasse Vamos
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT
- Dewbauchee Seven-70
- Vapid Riata
- Western Zombie Bobber
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Bravado Banshee GTS
- Dinka LSCM Jester RR
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Coil Voltic
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Declasse Vigero ZX (Premium Test Ride)
The Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort for this GTA Online weekly update is the Willard Eudora.
Meanwhile, you can find the Ubermacht Zion Classic as the LS Car Meet Prize Ride. You'll have to place top 5 in the LS Car Meet Series races to win it.
