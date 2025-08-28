5 places in Vice City that are expected to get revamped in GTA 6

As we all know, GTA 6 will be inspired by Florida, particularly Miami and its neighboring areas. The first time Rockstar Games created a fictional place based on Miami was in GTA Vice City. Since this city will now return to the GTA Universe after 23 years, it will be interesting to see how the developers will give some of the iconic areas of the map a facelift.

Here are five areas or buildings from Vice City that are expected to get a major revamp in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 Vice City places expected to be revamped in GTA 6

1) Malibu Club

Malibu Club is one of the most iconic joints in Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Malibu Club is a popular nightclub in Vice City and plays a major part in the game's story. We, as Tommy Vercetti, buy the property for $120,000 and trigger a series of missions and heists. The club then generates $10,000 per day.

As of now, Rockstar Games has not hinted or shown the Malibu Club, but it has revealed many nightclubs in GTA 6 trailers and screenshots. Hence, there are strong chances that this iconic entertainment joint will return to the upcoming installment with a brand new look.

2) Ocean View Hotel

Ocean View hotel will be massively revamped (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean View Hotel is one of the very first places to explore in GTA Vice City. Players can walk around the restaurant on the ground floor and head up to their room to save the game.

Since this location is notable among GTA fans, it's highly likely that the developers will refurbish it in GTA 6 as well as let players enter. In one of the new screenshots for the next installment, the hotel is clearly visible in the background, with a lot more glamour and detail.

3) Ocean Drive

Ocean Drive will be a lot more detailed and crowded (Image via Rockstar Games)

Ocean Drive is one of the most bustling places in GTA Vice City, featuring luxury hotels illuminated by neon lights that also illuminate the road filled with fancy cars.

Although Ocean Drive looked quite interesting back in 2003, Rockstar Games will certainly elevate it in GTA 6. The image provided above compares Ocean Drive in both titles, clearly showing how vibrant it will be.

4) Vercetti Estate

Vercetti Estate might also be revamped and enterable in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vercetti Estate, formerly known as Diaz's Mansion, is a massive mansion on the south side of Starfish Island. When we play as Tommy Vercetti, we launch an attack against Ricardo Diaz in the mansion along with Lance Vance. Later, we acquire the mansion and rename it Vercetti Estate.

Rockstar Games might revamp the mansion in GTA 6 as a massive Easter egg.

5) Escobar International Airport

The main airport in Vice City will also get a massive revamp (Image via Rockstar Games || VImap)

Another major structure in GTA Vice City was Escobar International Airport. This area has also been part of several missions in the old title.

As of now, Rockstar Games has not clearly shown the new airport, but many have created a mapping project showcasing where the main airport might be located. Furthermore, it is discussed that GTA 6's airport might be a lot larger and realistic.

