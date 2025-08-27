What is the best way to play GTA Vice City in 2025?

The best way to play GTA Vice City in 2025 is to go for the original version of the game on PC. This is owing to a multitude of reasons, primarily concerning authenticity and convenience. The game is a part of the GTA Trilogy and was released for PS2 in 2002. It was then made available on a plethora of platforms, including PC, Xbox, and more.

This article will explain why playing GTA Vice City in 2025 is best done via the PC and go over how you can play the game in its original version.

Note: Some sections of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

GTA Vice City in 2025: What's the best way to play and why

Tommy Vercetti in GTA Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA Trilogy is no longer available in its original version on any of the common online stores. It was delisted from these stores by Rockstar Games in 2021, which means you won't be able to find GTA Vice City in 2025 on Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation Store, etc.

However, the GTA Trilogy is available on all these stores in its Definitive Edition version, which is an enhanced and graphically improved variant of the three games: GTA Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 3.

The problem with the enhanced version is that it essentially redoes the entire art direction of the games. The lighting changes, the graphics become modernized, and the overall look of the game moves away from the nostalgic original version. It takes away the game's emotional payout, and the iconic 2000s retro-neon appearance of Vice City begins looking a little too modern for its own good.

Therefore, for an authentic experience, we recommend purchasing the original trilogy of the game from the official Rockstar Games website. It is currently only available in this form for PC.

Alternatively, it's also possible to play the game in its original form by purchasing a physical copy for the PS2 from websites like Amazon. Once you have the physical copy in your hands, you can insert it into your PlayStation 2 console and start playing. Note that the same can be done using the PS3. That said, while these may be the most authentic ways to play the game, not many gamers likely own these consoles.

The modern world has moved on to new-gen consoles such as the PS4 and PS5. Older generation consoles, such as the PS2 or the Xbox One, are not commonly found, and to play Vice City in its most authentic form, not only will most players have to buy the game, but also the console.

Therefore, the best way to play GTA Vice City in 2025 is by going for the original version on PC, which can be purchased and enjoyed easily without compromising any authenticity.

