GTA Vice City mod delivers a much-needed sequel to Tommy's story

GTA Vice City is one of the most beloved entries in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, and so its protagonist, Tommy Vercetti. The 1980s vibes, fun storyline, and memorable characters make this Rockstar Games title an enjoyable ride. While its successor in the series, Grand Theft Auto San Andreas, was another hit, we never got a direct sequel to Vice City.
However, a mod now allows experiencing an unofficial aftermath of the 1986 Vercetti Estate bloodbath. It is called the Vice City Big Mission Pack, created by Axirion, and it has the potential to entertain fans as they wait for an official return to a different iteration of Vice City in GTA 6.
Note - Mods are third-party add-ons. Readers are advised to use them at their discretion.
Return to the 1980s and continue Tommy Vercetti's story with this GTA Vice City Big Mission Pack mod
The Big Mission Pack mod's storyline begins in 1987, a year after the events of the official game. Tommy Vercetti is back in town after law enforcements closing in forced him to lie low. He lost all of his acquired businesses in the meantime, and so the primary narrative direction of these unofficial missions is reclaiming them all.
There are a total of 130 new missions that are given by different characters, such as Mercedes, Cam Jones, the Vercetti Gang, some new individuals, and more. Most of them are quite fun to play, and don't stray too far in style from official GTA Vice City missions, which establishes a sense of continuity. Voice-overs have also been integrated with the help of AI, which further enhances the overall experience.
The Vice City Big Mission Pack mod also has some new features, such as a hunger system. Tommy now needs to consume food at regular intervals to maintain health. Outfits come with certain perks (as long as they are being worn). The phone is a lot more useful now as well, allowing weapon, armor, and vehicle requests, saving progress, and more.
Side activities like street racing, challenges, and fresh police missions are also a part of this ambitious GTA Vice City mod. Not to forget, there 15 new safehouses to acquire, along with lots of interiors to explore.
If you're bored of playing Grand Theft Auto Online, and are looking for an exciting new experience while waiting for the GTA 6 release date, the Vice City Big Mission Pack mod seems to be a great choice.
