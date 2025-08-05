5 reasons to play GTA Vice City Definitive Edition in 2025

Playing GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is a must-do for Grand Theft Auto fans in 2025. Even though the missions and story are the same, many changes made in several instances make the 2021 title worth trying. It is also one of the best things to enjoy before Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2026.

This article lists five reasons to should play GTA Vice City Definitive Edition in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 things that make GTA Vice City Definitive Edition worth playing in 2025

1) Experience the game in the highest possible settings

Vice City Definitive Edition looks stunning in the highest settings (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you have a high-end PC, you should try playing the game on the highest possible graphics settings. The Definitive Edition has Unreal Engine upscalling to improve the visuals and make them look close to the HD Universe graphics of the series. Turning on the Classic Lighting Mode acts as the icing on the cake.

The gameplay looks beautiful with HD textures, ambient lighting, darker nights, and high-resolution character models. PlayStation and Xbox users should also try changing the visuals to the highest settings.

2) Know the characters well

There are a handful of characters in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, and you should play it to know them all well. While the protagonist Thomas “Tommy” Vercetti and the antagonists are well-known, you should learn about the minor and side characters.

Phil Cassidy is already rumored to be a part of GTA 6. We might get more such surprises after the upcoming title releases. So, you should be prepared by knowing all major and minor characters from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

3) There are many QoL changes

The Definitive Edition of Vice City brings many quality-of-life changes you’ll surely love. The original gameplay might be exhausting for new-age gamers. However, with the QoL changes, you can enjoy the gameplay without learning the old methods.

Rockstar Games added a weapon wheel, radio wheel, GPS navigation, different control settings, and many other things that are common in modern video games. Using them makes the experience a lot easier and enjoyable. One primary example is that you can change weapons without having to scroll through the entire inventory.

4) Completing missions is easier in the Definitive Edition

Vice City is known to have some of the toughest missions in the series. However, in the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, you can complete them fairly easily. Two things will help you in this regard: mission checkpoints and auto-aim for controller users.

In the original version, if you fail a mission, you must travel back to the starting point and play again. However, in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition, Rockstar gives you a choice to restart from the closest checkpoint, similar to Grand Theft Auto 5. Plus, the auto-aim helps you eliminate enemies faster.

5) Great game for trophy hunting

Vice City Definitive Edition can increase your trophy collection (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you like collecting trophies and achievements in video games, you should play GTA Vice City Definitive Edition in 2025. Rockstar Games offers 34 trophies, out of which one is a platinum reward.

Trophy hunting in the 2021 title is not easy and will take plenty of hours. The high-value trophies also have lengthy and challenging tasks. So, if you have enough time, start trophy hunting in the Vice City remastered version as soon as possible.

