5 GTA Trilogy DE mistakes that the potential GTA 4 Remaster should avoid

A GTA 4 remaster by Rockstar Games is rumored to be in development. While the studio has yet to confirm it, the discussion has been going on for a few weeks now. If the developer is indeed working on such a project, then there are some mistakes from the GTA Trilogy Remaster that should be actively avoided.The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (2021) was one of the most criticized releases for Rockstar Games, and the latter should learn from it. This article lists five mistakes from the 2021 title that should be avoided in the rumored GTA 4 remaster.Note: The aspects of this article are based on leaks, rumors, and speculations. Some parts reflect the writer's opinions.5 mistakes from GTA Trilogy DE that the rumored GTA 4 Remaster should try to avoid1) Poorly optimized Unreal Engine implementationRockstar should properly optimize any new releases (Image via Rockstar Games)The GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition uses Unreal Engine for rendering, and Rockstar Games seemingly forgot to properly optimize the gameplay before release. As a result, many players faced frequent crashes, lagging, weird textures, and many other anomalies. These things made the title unplayable immediately after launch.The rumored GTA 4 remaster should not be released in such a half-baked state. Rockstar should be careful while choosing a rendering engine, as the original version already has the RAGE and Euphoria engines.2) Not adding the multiplayer modeThe original Grand Theft Auto San Andreas has a multiplayer mode that was removed in the GTA Trilogy remaster. Grand Theft Auto 4 also has a multiplayer mode that can be accessed on the PlayStation Network and Xbox Live. Since the feature is still available, Rockstar Games should not remove it from the rumored GTA 4 remaster.The developer should also try to restore the multiplayer mode on PC with the remastered version. Many fans continue to enjoy the gameplay, and adding it to the latest version would be a good idea.3) Changing the aesthetics of the gameThe GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition drastically changed how the games looked. Even though the Classic Lighting Mode is available now, all three titles looked very different from their original counterparts during the release period.While it is true that the lighting mode of the 2008 title is not that great at times, Rockstar should try to improve it rather than changing it completely. The rumored GTA 4 remaster version should have a lighting mode similar to The Ballad of Gay Tony DLC.4) Overlooking quality testingThe release of GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition was a mess due to various game-breaking elements that appeared in the foreground. If the title had gone through strict quality testing before release, such mistakes could have been easily avoided. If the rumored GTA 4 remaster is indeed in development, then Rockstar Games should thoroughly test it before releasing it.The studio has yet to officially announce the title, which means it technically has unlimited time for development. Rockstar should take its time and release a refined product instead of hurrying and releasing a broken one like the 2021 title.5) Missing in-game thingsRockstar changed many things in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)The GTA Trilogy remaster lacks various things that were present in the original versions. While we have already discussed the lack of the multiplayer mode from San Andreas, there are missing radio songs, textures, Easter eggs, and many other removed things that upset the veteran players.If the rumored GTA 4 remaster gets released in the future, Rockstar should try to preserve (and improve) everything from the original version.