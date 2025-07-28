6 GTA Vice City myths we still can't stop thinking about

GTA Vice City holds many hidden secrets and myths that make the gameplay interesting for conspiracy theorists. Despite the title being nearly 23 years old, most of the myths are yet to be debunked or confirmed. The Grand Theft Auto community has reported various unusual things from time to time that have become myths.

We’ve listed six GTA Vice City myths that are still very perplexing.

Note: Readers are advised to take the following information with a grain of salt. The listing is not in any order.

6 intriguing myths from Rockstar Games’ GTA Vice City

1) UFOs

Sighting of UFOs is one of the most popular myths in GTA Vice City. Many players have claimed that they spotted UFOs around the map. The two most popular sightings are inside the InterGlobal Studios and Lunar UFOs in Prawn Island.

While none of the missions in the title require you to deal with them, you might sometimes spot them in the open world.

2) Apartment 3C massacre

The Apartment 3C in Ocean Beach is believed to be the residence of the Chainsaw Killer in GTA Vice City. Even though it is not part of any missions, you can enter and explore it. Inside, you’ll find a chainsaw and a bathroom wall covered with blood stains.

While these could be references to the Scarface movie, the urban legend says that the Chainsaw Killer murdered someone inside the bathroom and left the weapon there.

3) Haunted lighthouse

The lighthouse towards the south of Ocean Beach is believed to be haunted by a witch. While Rockstar Games allows you to climb it, the door has an ‘Out of Order’ sign. Moreover, there is a small ladder on top of the lighthouse that Tommy cannot climb. According to the myth, the witch resides near the ladder.

You can also find a Tiki status and a hidden Caddy nearby. While the former is a collectible in GTA Vice City, the latter’s purpose is still unknown.

4) Sea Monster

The Sea Monster is rumored to be in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

A popular urban legend states that a Sea Monster can be seen around the various waterbodies in GTA Vice City. The creature looks very similar to the Loch Ness Monster with dark skin and a long neck. Many have reported its sighting near the haunted lighthouse.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games bars players from going to the waters, citing severe storms and deadly sea creatures as the reason. While you can drive a boat, according to the myth, the Sea Monster might attack you.

5) Ghost ships

The waters of Vice City are filled with mysteries (Image via Rockstar Games)

Sometimes, you might spot ghost ships around the map of GTA Vice City. These are shadow-like ships that sail the far-distant water bodies. If you are lucky, you can look at them with a sniper rifle scope.

The interesting thing about the ghost ships is that they only appear for around 10 seconds and then disappear. Moreover, their model is not similar to any other boats in the 2002 title.

6) Self-harming pedestrians

Some pedestrians in GTA Vice City react in bizarre ways (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some of the pedestrians in GTA Vice City have a weird tendency to kill themselves without any explanation. You can spot some of them jumping off from bridges, buildings, and into water bodies. There are also a type of pedestrians who jump in front of your vehicle when you drive relatively close to them.

The reasons for these acts are unknown, but they are very prominent in the game.

