5 things GTA San Andreas did better than modern GTA games

The legacy of GTA San Andreas is very strong, and it can still give tough competition to many other titles in the series. It was a mammoth game of its time, and it has many hidden details and features that are still surprising. Even though later installments, such as Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5, seem to have more features, San Andreas did some things better than those titles.

This article lists five notable things GTA San Andreas did better than modern Grand Theft Auto titles.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions. The list below is not ranked in any order.

5 interesting things in GTA San Andreas that are better than modern GTA games

1) Customization

San Andreas offers a plethora of customization options (Image via Rockstar Games)

When it comes to customizations, GTA San Andreas is the king of the series. There are several unique things you can customize to make the experience more personal. Some of the notable ones include:

Changing body shape

Changing hairstyle and beard

Getting tattoos

Changing clothes

Customizing vehicles

While some of them are also available in later Grand Theft Auto titles, Rockstar reduced the variations. Moreover, changing your body shape is not available after the 2004 title. We expect Grand Theft Auto 6 to reintroduce it to the series.

2) Landmark variations

The map of GTA San Andreas includes many locations, each of which looks and feels different from the others. The aesthetics of Los Santos are unique and different from Las Venturas and San Fierro, and vice versa. Even the remote locations are distinct from each other.

However, we see a mostly consistent tone in the landmarks of Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5. All three major islands of Liberty City have the same grey aesthetic.

3) Hilarious side missions

Some of the side missions in GTA San Andreas are pretty hilarious, and you can have a great time doing them. Carl “CJ” Johnson can take part in Beat the Cock! (Triathlons), Pimping Missions, Burglaries, Lowrider Challenges, Valet Parking Missions, and many other activities. In Pimping Missions, you drive NPC prostitutes to their clients.

Such unhinged humor made San Andreas very popular during its time. While Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto 5 also have various side missions, they are not as crazy as the ones in the 2004 title. Rockstar significantly changed the humor over time and made it more sensible.

4) Changing RPG stats

While RPG stats are present in other Grand Theft Auto games as well, only GTA San Andreas has them in a non-static style. For example, once GTA 5's Franklin, Michael, and Trevor gain power and stamina, it remains unchanged for the rest of the game. However, if CJ does not maintain proper health, his stats can change over time in San Andreas.

Rockstar Games allows San Andreas players to exercise and eat food to keep the protagonist fit and healthy. This is a better RPG implementation compared to modern Grand Theft Auto titles.

5) Cheat codes

Cheat codes in GTA San Andreas are better than other titles (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA San Andreas has the highest number of cheat codes in the franchise. Whether you play it on PC, PlayStation, or Xbox, you can use over 90 cheat codes in the game. Cheats allow you to unlock extra features when you’re bored with the regular gameplay.

In contrast, Grand Theft Auto 4 has only 16 cheat codes, and Grand Theft Auto 5 has 34. If you love playing games with cheats, San Andreas should be your priority.

