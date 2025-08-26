What is the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on?

The best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on is likely the PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game was initially released as a PSP exclusive in October 2006. Subsequently, a port was introduced in 2007 for the PlayStation 2. Unfortunately, in 2017, Rockstar Games pulled the plug on all its digital copies, leaving gamers with only limited ways to play the title in 2025.

Ad

This article explains how to play GTA Vice City Stories, along with its release and eventual delisting from platforms.

GTA Vice City Stories: Platforms and more

GTA Vice City Stories Protagonist, Victor Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the PSP might still be the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on. The game was originally meant for this handheld platform, and while it was previously available on other platforms, the Portable still presents the best authentic Vice City Stories experience.

Ad

Trending

That being said, in 2025, it has become difficult to get a copy of the title. This is because Rockstar Games delisted it from all digital stores in 2017, meaning you won't find it on regular digital spaces, such as Steam or the PlayStation Store.

To play GTA Vice City Stories on the PSP, you can order a physical copy instead. This should be available in stores such as Amazon, where you may also find a physical copy for the PS2 version.

Ad

You could also download the ROM officially and emulate it on an alternate device, such as a phone (ppsspp) or a PC (PCSX2). By doing so, you can emulate the game and play it safely on devices it was never originally released on or meant for. The experience may vary based on your setup and specs.

Overall, the best way to play Vice City Stories is still on the PSP or at least the PlayStation 2 via a physical copy, which may cost approximately $50 to $90 based on the platform and the condition of the copy. Players may even opt to purchase refurbished copies of the game, which could cost less than a brand-new one.

Ad

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prit Chauhan Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word. Know More