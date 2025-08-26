  • home icon
  • GTA
  • What is the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on?

What is the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on?

By Prit Chauhan
Published Aug 26, 2025 18:59 GMT
What is the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on?
GTA Vice City Stories is best played on the Sony PSP (Image via Rockstar Games)

The best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on is likely the PlayStation Portable (PSP). The game was initially released as a PSP exclusive in October 2006. Subsequently, a port was introduced in 2007 for the PlayStation 2. Unfortunately, in 2017, Rockstar Games pulled the plug on all its digital copies, leaving gamers with only limited ways to play the title in 2025.

Ad

This article explains how to play GTA Vice City Stories, along with its release and eventual delisting from platforms.

GTA Vice City Stories: Platforms and more

GTA Vice City Stories Protagonist, Victor Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA Vice City Stories Protagonist, Victor Vance (Image via Rockstar Games)

As mentioned, the PSP might still be the best platform to play GTA Vice City Stories on. The game was originally meant for this handheld platform, and while it was previously available on other platforms, the Portable still presents the best authentic Vice City Stories experience.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

That being said, in 2025, it has become difficult to get a copy of the title. This is because Rockstar Games delisted it from all digital stores in 2017, meaning you won't find it on regular digital spaces, such as Steam or the PlayStation Store.

To play GTA Vice City Stories on the PSP, you can order a physical copy instead. This should be available in stores such as Amazon, where you may also find a physical copy for the PS2 version.

Ad

You could also download the ROM officially and emulate it on an alternate device, such as a phone (ppsspp) or a PC (PCSX2). By doing so, you can emulate the game and play it safely on devices it was never originally released on or meant for. The experience may vary based on your setup and specs.

Overall, the best way to play Vice City Stories is still on the PSP or at least the PlayStation 2 via a physical copy, which may cost approximately $50 to $90 based on the platform and the condition of the copy. Players may even opt to purchase refurbished copies of the game, which could cost less than a brand-new one.

Ad

Read more GTA-related articles from Sportskeeda:

About the author
Prit Chauhan

Prit Chauhan

Prit is an observer, writer, and enthusiastic player of several FPS games. He's been playing games for far longer than he has been writing about them which gives him the unique perspective of a hardened player. He's also spent years writing content, novels, songs, and short stories to master his grip on the written word.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications