What is the best way to play GTA San Andreas in 2025?

Players have several ways to play GTA San Andreas in 2025. It can be experienced on consoles such as the Xbox and PlayStation. However, the best way to play GTA San Andreas in 2025 is through the original version on PC rather than the Definitive Edition, which was released by Rockstar Games in 2021.

This article explains why playing GTA San Andreas in 2025 on PC is the way to go and how to access the game digitally.

Note: Some sections of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA San Andreas in 2025: What's the best way to play and why?

San Andreas loading screen (Image via Rockstar Games)

The game was released in 2004 on the PlayStation 2. Playing it on the said console would be the most authentic way to experience GTA San Andreas in 2025. However, to do so, gamers would first have to purchase a physical copy of the title, provided they own a PS2. Moreover, a physical copy may or may not be available based on one's region.

The next best way to play the game is by purchasing the original version of the GTA Trilogy for PC via the Rockstar Games official website. The trilogy consists of GTA San Andreas, Vice City, and GTA 3. It is, therefore, more accessible than a physical copy.

Players using modern consoles and even PC have the option of the Definitive Edition of the trilogy. However, this version was criticized for not maintaining the originality of the games since they were graphically enhanced for various new-gen platforms.

Furthermore, the original versions were also delisted from all digital stores in 2021, and the only digital version available is the PC trilogy from the website linked above.

Players may also choose to use the 1.0 mod via Steam to help with some improvements while playing the original version of GTA San Andreas in 2025.

That being said, the Definitive Edition is easily accessible and may appeal more to PS4 and PS5 owners. However, some feel it fails to revive the nostalgia associated with the 2004 title's initial release.

