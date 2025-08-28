GTA Online drops background update with several fixes just before the major weekly update

Rockstar Games quietly drops a background update for GTA Online just before its weekly update on Thursday. A background update is essentially a server-side update that does not require players to download any extra game content from the Rockstar Launcher. This small update brings several bug fixes that will help the weekly update run more smoothly.Here is everything to know about the small GTA Online background update before its weekly update on August 28, 2025.All details about GTA Online's stealthy background update before its weekly updateAccording to a popular game reporter on X, @TezFunz2, Rockstar Games quietly released a background update where they primarily fixed some issues regarding the Cayo Perico Survival mode.This is a new zombie mode coming to the Cayo Perico island, where players need to fight against all kinds of undead, some even wielding muskets. The goal of this mode will be to fight your way across the island and reach the airship for extraction. Once players successfully escape, they will receive 2x GTA$ and RP (4x for GTA+ members) and receive a &quot;I Survived Cayo Perico&quot; t-shirt. These bonuses will be available till September 10.Apart from the Cayo Perico Survival mode fix, the background update also fixed issues with DH-7 Iron Mule's grappling hook, which was not deploying even when players pressed right on the D-pad.Another bug led to inaccurate enemy aim accuracy values in some missions after the Money Fronts DLC's release. This bug was also fixed in the background update.The last bug fix was regarding a glitch that allowed players to use guns even when they were in passive mode. This was quite an overpowered glitch since players were not harmed by others, but they were freely able to use guns. This glitch was used by going into a gun store, using a sticky bomb, and attempting to join a friend in a different targeting mode simultaneously.As of now, the weekly update for GTA Online is still not out. Players can keep checking the game from time to time for all the new content, including the exciting Cayo Perico Survival mode.Check out other related content:Ex-Rockstar dev says GTA 4 PS5 port &quot;won't be easy&quot;What is the best way to play GTA San Andreas in 2025?What is the best way to play GTA Vice City in 2025?5 overpriced vehicles you should avoid buying in GTA Online