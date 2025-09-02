5 things GTA 6 should learn from first-person shooters

Many fans will expect GTA 6 to have extremely advanced gunplay mechanics. However, when it comes to combat realism, first-person shooter titles like Call of Duty, Battlefield, and Counter-Strike take the crown. Hence, to make the next GTA installment feel more immersive, Rockstar Games can implement some features from these shooter titles.

Here are some first-person shooter mechanics worth coding in GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 first-person shooter mechanics GTA 6 can implement

1) Recoil and bullet spread

Guns should have more recoil and bullet sway (Image via Rockstar Games)

One of the most realistic gun mechanics is recoil and spread. These mechanics were not too pronounced in GTA 5, which led to the creation of many mods that improved or added these gunplay mechanics.

Since first-person shooters aim to nail these mechanics, Rockstar Games should analyze them for GTA 6.

2) Reload time

Reload times can be increased or decreased based on weapons (Image via Rockstar Games)

Reloading a weapon drastically changes how a player tackles a situation. If one uses a handgun, they can reload and get back into action quickly. But if they're using a sniper rifle, they are forced to take cover to reload.

In first-person shooters, the type of gun and its reload speed vastly change a player's combat tactics and location. Although GTA 5 had different reload times for each gun, it should be more precise and smooth in GTA 6.

3) Sliding into cover

Sliding into cover is a great movement tactic (Image via Activision)

First-person shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield have a unique sliding and crouching mechanic. The character sprints then slides into a crouching position, usually to get cover from attacks.

Although GTA 5 does have crouching and cover mechanics, they aren't linked to sprinting. If both can be connected in GTA 6, a new sliding into a cover movement mechanic can be implemented, which will feel more realistic and smoother.

4) Proning

Proning can be added to GTA 6 (Image via EA)

Proning is a popular movement mechanic in several first-person shooters like Call of Duty and Battlefield. This allows players to lie on the ground to shrink their hitbox and shoot more precisely using the ground as a support.

None of the GTA titles have had proning as a combat stance. Although the lack of this position hasn't bothered players much, many have discussed how it might feel in the franchise. Since it is an advanced combat maneuver, Rockstar Games should add it as an optional feature.

5) Detailed combat movement tactics

Both NPCs and players can plan more detailed combat tactics for an immersive experience (Image via Rockstar Games)

In first-person shooter games, both teams consisting of real players plan how to attack each other. They usually use various tactics like a combination of nades, faking an attack, and flanking.

Such detailed combat tactics can be directly taken from first-person shooters and implemented in GTA 6. Not only players but also NPC enemies can use advanced flanking, suppressing, or retreating when low on health. Police and gangs can use actual team tactics instead of rushing blindly toward players.

