  GTA
  How likely is the claim from the GTA 6 water physics leak?

How likely is the claim from the GTA 6 water physics leak?

By Akshat Kabra
Published Sep 02, 2025 08:49 GMT
GTA 6 water physics budget leak could be a stretch (Image via Rockstar Games)
GTA 6 water physics budget leak could be a stretch (Image via Rockstar Games)

A new GTA 6 leak surfaced recently, sparking discussions about the game's budget and Rockstar Games' ambitions. The leak was related to the upcoming title's water physics, which is rumoured to be the best in gaming history and involve a jaw-dropping budget and manpower for its development.

Even though GTA 6 is expected to be groundbreaking, an argument can be made that some details of the water physics leak feel exaggerated. Here's why.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

GTA 6 water physics leak details and why it feels like a stretch

What was the GTA 6 water physics leak?

The leak came from a gaming social media account, VGT Gaming News on X, which claimed Rockstar Games employed a group of 20 highly skilled game engineers specifically to develop and enhance GTA 6's water physics.

VGT Gaming News added that the estimated budget for the game's water physics alone was between $200,000,000 and $300,000,000. For comparison, the total budget for creating and promoting GTA 5 in 2013 was approximately $265,000,000.

The leak further speculated that GTA 6 would include new water body features, such as floods, hurricanes, and tides, which go well with the game's setting in fictional Florida. The game is also rumoured to have surfing as a fun minigame. All these water-related features are brand new in the GTA franchise.

Why one particular aspect of GTA 6's water physics leak feels like a mild exaggeration

Some parts of the water physics leak are believable, while others are not (Image via Rockstar Games)
Some parts of the water physics leak are believable, while others are not (Image via Rockstar Games)

While these leaks are exciting to read and believe, some of them can feel unrealistic. In this case, Rockstar Games is massive enough to employ this many top engineers for polishing GTA 6's water physics. Hence, that part of the leak is believable.

However, the estimated water physics budget feels exaggerated. Previous leaks have speculated that GTA 6 can be a billion-dollar title, but Rockstar Games putting almost one-fourth of it in water physics seems unrealistic, especially considering the amount of other detailed features the title may have.

Lastly, the speculation regarding new water body features, like hurricanes, floods, tides, and surfing, is quite believable. Since GTA 6 will be set in a fictional version of Florida, Rockstar Games could add these unique water-related features to enhance immersion and realism.

In conclusion, parts of this water physics leak are believable, while other aspects are questionable.

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
