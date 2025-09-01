5 weapons that shouldn't return in GTA 6

GTA 6 is expected to feature many old weapons from the franchise, along with new ones. Some iconic artillery will return from GTA 5 and Online, though players will also get a chance to try a few new ones. While the previous titles had some great weapons to choose from, a few were polarizing.
On that note, we've listed five weapons that we feel should not be added to GTA 6.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.
5 weapons that should not be added in GTA 6
1) Vintage Pistol
The Vintage Pistol is a novelty weapon from GTA 5 and Online that was released with the "I'm Not a Hipster" update. It has a total damage of 34, which is more than a regular pistol or a combat pistol.
Despite this, it is not worth adding in GTA 6 because of how rarely players use it. This is because it has a small cartridge capacity with only seven bullets, and possesses poor fire rate and accuracy.
Since more advanced pistols are already being developed by Rockstar Games, this old handgun should not have a place in GTA 6.
2) Sawed-Off Shotgun
The Sawed-Off Shotgun is an iconic weapon in the GTA Universe, having been featured in San Andreas, GTA 5, and Online. While many players would have used this gun at least once, it is safe to say that it is not a go-to option in any game, no thanks to its poor accuracy and range.
Compared to other shotguns, the Sawed-Off's range is almost zero, which means the player will have to shoot enemies at point-blank range. Since such situations are extremely rare, it does not make much sense to include it in GTA 6.
3) Unholy Hellbringer
The Unholy Hellbringer is a futuristic machine gun that shoots laser bullets in GTA Online. It is one of the most popular yet controversial weapons in the game.
The Unholy Hellbringer is similar to a Combat MG, with the same amount of damage, fire rate, and range. A major advantage of this gun is that it does not need to be reloaded since it has a total cartridge capacity of 9999 bullets.
While it is fun to use, many players within the community seem to have a dislike for futuristic weapons in GTA Online. Hence, Rockstar Games should skip bringing the Unholy Hellbringer to GTA 6.
4) Widowmaker
The Widowmaker is a more advanced version of Unholy Hellbringer. It is placed under the heavy gun category in GTA Online. This weapon is similar to a standard minigun.
While effective against heavy vehicles like helicopters, planes, and strongly built cars, it is quite cumbersome to use because of its heavy weight. Hence, this weapon should not return in GTA 6.
5) Compact EMP Launcher
The Compact EMP Launcher is a special weapon that arrived with The Contract DLC in GTA Online.
It functions similarly to a grenade launcher, firing projectiles that activate upon impact - it must touch either a player or a vehicle to activate properly. Once it does, the EMP will disable any vehicle's engine for five seconds, or three seconds for electric vehicles. It can also stun NPCs for five to 10 seconds.
Despite being able to stop vehicles, it is not frequently used by players. Even after it was released, one would usually stick to more traditional firepower like pistols and SMGs to shoot and stop vehicles. Hence, the Compact EMP Launcher should also be skipped in GTA 6.
