Top 3 most interesting characters in GTA 6

GTA 6 is set to make waves in the gaming community with its launch in 2026. The story follows the duo Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, inspired by Bonnie and Clyde, in their adventures around the state of Leonida. Apart from the titular character, there are a few other exciting faces to look out for.

Here are the three most interesting characters in GTA 6.

Jason Duval and other interesting characters in GTA 6

1) Jason Duval

Jason's unique past and current profession makes him one of the most dynamic characters in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

It would be unfair to begin this list without talking about the titular character, Jason Duval. After a brief stint in the Army to overcome his troubled teenage years due to being surrounded by criminals, he returned to the Keys. There, he began a successful career as a drug runner and performing shakedowns for local drug kingpin Brian Heder.

In mid-2020, Jason expanded his career from criminal to boyfriend, falling in love with Lucia Caminos, the second protagonist of GTA 6. Jason's personality reflects his upbeat nature, his words laced with intelligence and a dash of sarcasm. Just like his partner, he wishes to have a calm and peaceful life and hopes his relationship with Lucia blossoms.

2) Lucia Caminos

Lucia's dreams and her tasteful personality makes her a highlight of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lucia Caminos is the Bonnie Parker to Jason's Clyde, serving as the first non-optional female protagonist in the GTA franchise. A criminal of unknown Hispanic descent, she used to reside in the notorious Liberty City with her family, where her father taught her to fight and defend herself.

However, protecting her family got Lucia into a sticky situation. This bought her a one-way ticket to Leonida Penitentiary in the mid-2020s. After her release, she hopes her relationship with Jason and any other means necessary will finally help her achieve the peaceful life her mother envisioned. Despite her troubled background, she is looking for stability.

Her entanglement with Jason and the array of adventures she has embarked on with Jason is the glue holding the plot of GTA 6 together. Lucia's fierce and charming personality, paired with her burning dream, makes her one of the most exciting characters in the game.

3) Boobie Ike

Boobie is one of the undoubted business masterminds in GTA VI (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boobie Ike is perhaps one of the most interesting characters players will come across in GTA 6, and it is not just because of his taste in clothing. A former street hustler, he is one of the very few in Leonida who has transitioned into a legitimate empire across several areas of interest.

As the owner of the Jack of Hearts strip club, he rakes in money and controls one of the most popular entertainment arenas in the whole state. However, he is currently vested in helping his recording studio, Only Raw Records, take off with the aid of his partner Dre'Quan Priest. He is famously known to say that the club money pays for the studio while the drug money pays for it all.

Boobie's extensive network of crime and his series of connections through Jack of Hearts and Only Raw Records make him a rather resourceful person. His dynamic personality, paired with his business acumen, easily makes him one of the most interesting characters in GTA 6.

