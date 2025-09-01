How to install Los Santos Red mod for GTA 5

Los Santos Red is a popular GTA 5 mod that drastically enhances one's free-roam experience in the game. It adds a new script-based NPC dispatching system that improves police, gang, and civilian AI. The mod also includes new stores and locations to visit, enabling you to carry out actions and consume items you purchase, besides letting you switch to any pedestrian on the street and become that persona.

Here is a guide on how to download and install the Los Santos Red mod for GTA 5. Note that it is currently only available for the GTA 5 Legacy version.

Steps to download and install the Los Santos Red mod for GTA 5

1) Download the main Los Santos Red mod

First, download the main mod (Image via GitHub/thatoneguy650)

First, download the main Los Santos Red mod from the GitHub webpage. Once on the page, look for the "Releases" tab and select the latest version. When the version opens, download the zip file from the list.

Since it is a massive mod, it could take you some time to download the latest version. After downloading it, unzip the contents and copy-paste the "Plugins" folder to the GTA 5 root directory. You can leave the NA Audio files for later use.

2) Download and install RAGE Plugin Hook and RAGENativeUI

Download the RAGE plugin and RAGENativeUI (Image via Discord/RAGE // GitHub/RAGENativeUI)

You must download two files - RAGE Plugin Hook and RAGENativeUI. Both are needed to run the Los Santos Red mod smoothly on GTA 5 Legacy.

For the RAGE Plugin Hook, you must enter RAGE's official Discord server, head to # necessities, and download the latest plugin hook file you see for GTA 5.

For RAGE's Native UI, open its GitHub page from the link above, then click on the latest version visible on the right-hand side panel.

Both files will be zipped while downloading. You must unzip them and transfer everything to your GTA 5 root folder.

After all files are transferred, run the RagePluginHook application to install it. Once the RAGE settings open, simply close them.

3) Download other technical files for the mod

Many other technical files need to be downloaded before playing the Los Santos Red mod (Image via OpenIV // GTA Mods/Packfile Limit Adjuster)

After installing RAGE Plugin Hook, download the next set of technical files - OpenIV, Gameconfig, Packfile Limit Adjuster, and Heap Adjuster.

OpenIV is a modding tool that lets you copy and paste various technical files in the right place for mods to work. To download it, visit this website and install the application.

Gameconfig is a small mod that prevents the game from loading after Los Santos Red is active. Its files can be downloaded from its GitHub webpage.

Packfile Limit Adjuster is another small mod that prevents the title from crashing due to low memory. It can be downloaded from the GTA 5 mods webpage.

Heap Adjuster is a mod that acts similarly to Packfile Limit Adjuster and can be downloaded from the GTA 5 mods webpage.

4) Installing support mods through OpenIV

Set up OpenIV and start installing the mods (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // OpenIV)

You must open OpenIV, select GTA 5 Windows, and then the root game folder, and let the application read all the files. The app will open a special file explorer showing all the technical files.

Here, press the "Edit mode" at the top and click on ASI Manager in the blue dialog box. You will find all three tools to install here.

After the OpenIV is completely ready, copy and paste the Head Adjuster files, Packfile Limit Adjuster files, and the NA Audio files into the Los Santos Red mod folder.

To copy and paste Gameconfig, open the "update" folder in OpenIV, and then "update.rpf". A red dialog box will pop up, in which you need to select Copy to "mods" folder. Go to the "common" folder, and then to the "data" folder, where you need to copy and paste the Gameconfig file.

5) Disable BattleEye and configure RAGE Plugin Hook

Configure RAGE to load the Los Santos Red mod every time you launch the game (Image via YouTube/Big Face Bob)

To run the game with Los Santos Red, you must disable the BattleEye anti-cheat from the Rockstar Games Launcher settings.

Then, head back to the GTA 5 directory, run RAGE Plugin Hook, and quickly click the settings button at the bottom left before the application runs.

Once the settings are open, go to plugins, and select "Load these plugins on startup" to select Los Santos Red. This will ensure that the mod runs every time you launch the game.

Finally, press "Save and Launch" to play GTA 5 with the Los Santos Red mod.

