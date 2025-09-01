LSCM Cheetah Classic vs LSCM Jester RR in GTA Online: Which one to buy?

The LSCM Cheetah Classic and LSCM Jester RR are two great supercars in GTA Online. LSCM stands for Los Santos Customs, which is an in-game car modification shop that creates unique variants of cars. Since the Cheetah and Jester are two of the most iconic vehicles in the GTA franchise, both are heavily customized in their LSCM variants.

When it comes to purchasing either one, the decision would depend on which type of car and design one prefers in GTA Online. This is because both are fairly similar in terms of performance and customization options. Let's dive deeper and explore their differences.

Differences between LSCM Jester RR and LSCM Cheetah Classic in GTA Online

Car class and performance

One of the main differences between the two cars is their classes. While the LSCM Cheetah Classic is from the Sports Classic category, the LSCM Jester RR is a Sports Tuner.

The LSCM Cheetah can reach a top speed of 119 mph, while the LSCM Jester can hit 118.25 mph. Hence, in terms of raw performance, both are similar. In the turns, the Jester is better because it drifts slightly more than the Cheetah.

Price tag and resale value

Price for both cars (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Rockstar Games)

The price and resale value are perhaps the deciding factors between the vehicles in GTA Online.

The LSCM Cheetah Classic costs $1,950,500 from Legendary Motorsports and has a resale price of $1,170,300.

Meanwhile, the LSCM Jester RR can be purchased from Legendary Motorsports for $2,290,000 and sold for $1,374,000.

Thus, the LSCM Cheetah is cheaper than the LSCM Jester. If you're low on cash but still want to buy one of these vehicles, opt for the Cheetah.

Design and sound

Previously, these stock liveries were not removable (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki // Reddit/OrganizationLumpy271)

The LSCM Cheetah Classic and Jester RR look and sound vastly different since one is a classic sports car and the other is a modern tuner.

Unfortunately, neither vehicle has any major customization options apart from rims and color. Players will not be able to change other parts or put other liveries on them.

The only deciding factor comes down to how each car is customized by LSCM in terms of body shape and engine, and exhaust notes.

