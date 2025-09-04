The regular discounts with every GTA Online weekly update are what bring players back to the game. Every week, there's a surge in activity thanks to new content, bonuses on certain game modes and activities, and some big discounts on the existing properties and vehicles.

Ad

The latest GTA Online weekly update offers discounted prices on a small list of vehicles, but no properties. However, some of these vehicles might be worth buying if you're a collector.

So, check out which vehicles and other items are on discount this week and grab them before the event ends on September 10, 2025.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

List of all active GTA Online weekly discounts (September 4 - 10, 2025)

The Rhinehart is a station wagon in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The latest GTA Online weekly update doesn't bring any properties on the discount list, but there are several unique vehicles with a 30% price cut. Unlike last week, there are no free upgrades either.

Ad

Trending

40% discount

Military Rifle (exclusively for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van) – $238,500

30% discount

Annis RE-7B (Endurance car) – $1,732,000

Coil Raiden (Electric sedan) – $962,000

Dinka Blista Kanjo (Hatchback tuner) – $406,000

Karin Sultan Classic (Tuner) – $1,202,000

Lampadati Viseris (Classic sports car) – $612,000

RUNE Zhaba (Amphibious UTV) – $1,680,000

Ubermacht Rhinehart (Modern station wagon) – $1,118,000

Western Rampant Rocket (Custom trike) – $647,000

Battle Rifle (exclusively in the Gun Van) – $348,250

The Annis RE-7B is the most expensive item on the list this week, as it's a super car. However, the vehicle is not the fastest in its category, nor does it have the best handling. Despite this, if you're a car collector, this is probably the best time to buy the RE-7B. The regular $2,475,000 price tag is too much, but the discounted price makes it worth it.

Ad

The second-most expensive vehicle here is the RUNE Zhaba, often considered one of the worst things you can buy in the game. The vehicle doesn't offer anything special, as there are better armored vehicles and even better amphibious ones. It also floats around thanks to its lack of grip, making it difficult to control both on- and off-road.

Check out: Cayo Perico Survival in GTA Online

Latest GTA Online weekly discounts: Best things to get

Ad

The Kanjo is quite cheap with the latest GTA Online weekly discounts (Image via Rockstar Games)

If you're only looking to select one vehicle from the latest GTA Online weekly update, the Ubermacht Rhinehart is something you can safely pick. It's a modern station wagon based primarily on the BMW 3 Series Touring with a decent amount of customization options. The Rhinehart is also the fourth fastest Sedan in terms of sheer speed and the fifth fastest in terms of lap times.

Ad

Now, if you're a fan of tuners, you're in luck with the latest update, as there's not one, but two of the best JDM cars on discount right now. The Dinka Blista Kanjo, based on what's probably one of the most famous hatchbacks of all time – the Honda Civic Type R EK9, and the Karin Sultan Classic, based on the iconic Subaru Impreza WRX STI.

It should be noted that neither of these two is listed in the tuners category, so they don't have access to all of the customization that regular tuners get. The Sultan Classic has impressive performance, even managing to beat the RS Classic variant in terms of lap times.

Ad

On the other hand, the Blista Kanjo, while not having the exceptional performance of a sports car, is still worth its price.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rajarshi Acharya Rajarshi is an esports analyst at Sportskeeda. He holds an M.A. (English) degree from Rabindra Bharati University, Kolkata. In his spare time, he enjoys playing video games, particularly open-world titles and role-playing games (RPGs) and is particularly fond of the GTA franchise and has played nearly every title in the series. When he's not playing video games or writing for Sportskeeda, he enjoys studying history or practicing martial arts such as kickboxing and Muay Thai. Know More