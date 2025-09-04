The new GTA Online weekly update for September 4, 2025, has just arrived, with several bonuses and unlockables from last week being carried over. The Cayo Perico zombie game mode is still active, with bonus cash and RP, while the Assault on Cayo Perico game mode will also fetch you the same 2x boost this week.
In addition, you will get bonuses on a few more activities and discounts on several vehicles. Most importantly, if you haven't already claimed it, the $2 million reward is still available.
With that in mind, we've listed all the bonuses, discounts, and rewards that the latest GTA Online weekly update (active until September 10, 2025) has brought.
All details for the latest GTA Online weekly update (September 4 - 10, 2025)
These are all the game modes and activities that are offering bonus cash and RP this week:
2x Cash and RP
- Cayo Perico Survival (4x for GTA+ Members)
- Assault on Cayo Perico
- Community Race Series
- Hotring Races
- Payphone Hits
Bonuses
- Complete all ten waves in Cayo Perico Survival to receive The Buccaneer Outfit and $100,000 (Weekly Challenge).
- Survive 10 waves in the Cayo Perico Survival to receive the I Survived Cayo Perico Tee.
- Log in this week to receive the Panther Tour Jacket.
- FIB Priority File - The Project Breakaway File
As mentioned last week, Cayo Perico Survival will last until September 10, so the bonuses and rewards are being carried over. You can get up to 4x cash and RP from this zombie hunting game mode alone if you're a GTA+ member.
On top of this, the $1 million reward offered for simply playing the game as part of the GTA Online End of Summer Giveaway is still active. This offer will last until next week (September 17, 2025). Additionally, GTA+ members will get their reward doubled.
Read more: All types of zombies in GTA Online's Cayo Perico Survival
GTA Online weekly update: Discounts (September 4 - 10, 2025)
Here's a list of all the discounts you can avail with the latest GTA Online weekly update.
40% discount
- Military Rifle (only for GTA+ subscribers in the Gun Van)
30% discount
- Annis RE-7B
- Coil Raiden
- Dinka Blista Kanjo
- Karin Sultan Classic
- Lampadati Viseris
- RUNE Zhaba
- Ubermacht Rhinehart
- Western Rampant Rocket
- Battle Rifle (Only in the Gun Van)
There are no discounts on any of the purchasable properties this week, but you have some interesting vehicles to choose from, such as the Zhaba and the Rampant Rocket.
Also check: How to unlock the Buccaneer Outfit in GTA Online
GTA Online weekly update: Additional details
Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles
- Grotti Turismo Omaggio (The Gangbanger Robbery)
- Hijak Ruston (The Podium Robbery)
- Ubermacht Sentinel Classic (The Duggan Robbery)
Premium Deluxe Motorsport showroom catalog
- Benefactor Surano
- LCC Avarus
- LCC Hexer
- Weeny Dynasty
- Western Cliffhanger
Luxury Autos Showroom catalog
- Annis 300R
- Ubermacht Sentinel GTS
LS Car Meet Test Track
- Albany Alpha
- Benefactor Streiter
- Benefactor XLS
- Benefactor Stirling GT (Premium Test Ride)
The latest GTA Online weekly update has brought the Penaud La Coureuse as the Podium Vehicle at the Diamond Casino and Resort.
Meanwhile, the LS Car Meet Prize Ride is the Enus Paragon R. To win it, you must place in the Top 2 of the LS Car Meet Series races, three days in a row.
