5 fun things to do with a crew in GTA Online

You can engage in a ton of fun activities with a crew in GTA Online. Crews are large or small groups of players who can band together and profit from opportunities. You can rob banks together, race expensive cars, organize firefights against other crews, and much more. The list of activities is limitless and depends on the crew's creativity.This article will go over five fun activities you can do with a crew in GTA Online.Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions. The items in the list are arranged in no particular order or ranking.5 fun activities to do with your crew in GTA Online1) HeistsHeists in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)To start a heist in GTA Online, you will need a high-end apartment. If you're a new player, you may not have enough money to purchase one. This is where a crew comes in handy. Look for a heist job from one of your crew members by going to the Quick Join option on your phone in GTA Online. You can take up jobs such as the Diamond Casino Heist.Once you've joined up, ensure the group has enough players to fulfill all roles. Heists require multiple players, so it is one of the best activities for a crew in GTA Online. It also allows you to make a lot of money.2) Scavenger HuntScavenger Hunts can be very engaging, especially while competing against other members of a large crew in GTA Online. Apart from the official treasure hunts, you can organize your own hunts and look for particular cars or other items in specific locations. You can even organize a map-wide scavenger hunt and see who returns with the most items found.This is certainly one of the best activities to do in the game with a large crew by your side.Also read: 5 reasons why GTA 5 story still hits hard in 20253) Car meetsCar Meets in GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games)Car meets such as the LS Car Meet can be fun in a large crew, where you might not know many members. Crews can often have up to a thousand members. This means an organized car meet can become stacked with rare and expensive cars modified in different and unique ways.Players can take this one step further by adding a judging panel. Each player must stand next to their car and allow the crew's higher-ups to judge and rank each car.4) Crew warsOne of the most entertaining activities to do with your crew in GTA Online is to invite other crews to a gunfight and see who comes out on top. This is advisable when the numbers of both crews are somewhat equal.The two crews can meet up in a mutually decided location and attack one another in a PvP setting to see which crew has the most members left at the end of the fight.Also read: GTA Online weekly update (August 21-27, 2025)5) Panto adventure courseFinally, you can bring together various members of your crew and go on a Panto race through an adventure course. You can select the course, but it must take you from straight roads to rocky and challenging terrain.The Panto is susceptible to rolling over and crashing due to its size and handling. Therefore, at high speeds, a sharp turn can easily turn it over, sending it into a frenzy of rolls. This fun mechanic becomes the main challenge of a Panto race. The drivers must try to finish the course without losing their lives in an accident, making it an extremely fun and challenging activity to do with a crew in GTA Online.These are some of the best things you can do with a crew in GTA Online. Larger groups often require strong communication and coordination, while smaller groups are typically comprised of friends who communicate outside of the game as well. Larger crews, however, consist of more fun opportunities to experiment with.