5 mansion features we'd like to see if GTA Online gets a Mansion Update

For years, GTA Online players have wanted mansions to become a buyable property. In 2025, several rumors and speculations surfaced, suggesting Rockstar Games could release a mansion-related DLC this winter, and that it would feature several luxurious houses on sale in Los Santos.

If the developers were to announce and release a Mansion Update for GTA Online, these are the features we feel should be in it.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 features mansions can have if GTA Online ever receives a Mansion Update

1) Achievement or trophy room

A personal room can be dedicated to every achievement the player received during their time playing GTA Online (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Numerous players have played GTA 5 and Online for years, achieving every single trophy the title has to offer. However, the game does not provide a place for them to showcase their trophies.

This is where mansions can have a special achievements or trophy room where players showcase their trophies from GTA 5 and GTA Online. The feature will be a great send-off to the title before GTA 6 releases.

2) Decor customization

Mansions should receive more decor customization (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

As of now, high-end or stilt apartments in GTA Online have limited customization. Their theme can be tweaked, although the same can't be said for smaller details like the type of bed, living space location, or exterior customization.

Hence, Rockstar Games should add more detailed decor customizations if they release a Mansion Update. Players should be able to change the furniture, decoration pieces, lighting, and flooring, among other things.

3) Accessible balcony

Balconies should be made accessible, like in GTA 5 (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, Franklin, Michael, and even Trevor can access balconies in their houses. They can walk directly to it from within the house, something that is not possible in GTA Online. Even if players get a stilt or a high-end apartment with a balcony, the only way to access it is to leave the house and enter it from the outside.

Hence, if a Mansion Update is released, Rockstar Games could code an accessible balcony that players can access from inside the mansion.

4) Bigger garage

A mansion could feature a much larger garage (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

Currently, the biggest garages in GTA Online are Office garages, offering a total of 60 vehicle slots if players purchase all three storeys of space. Though this is enough for most players, some may want a larger space, especially in their house.

While we have seen extremely limited garage spaces in Franklin and Michael's mansions in GTA 5, Rockstar Games could design large parking interiors for such places in GTA Online.

5) Minigame areas

Mansions could have different minigame areas (Image via Rockstar Games // GTA Wiki)

In GTA 5, Michael's mansion had two minigames: Tennis and Yoga. Though players are usually busy with missions, they can unwind by playing these minigames in their lavish homes.

Likewise, mansions should also feature minigames if Rockstar Games releases them in GTA Online. While purchasing the estate, these games can be an optional feature in the customization page.

They could make the mansions more immersive and worth purchasing. Players should be able to play these minigames with friends and even host custom tournaments.

