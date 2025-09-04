Why Michael could finally arrive in GTA Online with the rumored Mansions DLC

For years, players have been eagerly waiting for Michael De Santa, one of the three GTA 5 protagonists, to feature in GTA Online. Franklin appeared in The Contract DLC, and Trevor showed up in various Contact Missions in the early stages of Online. However, as of this writing, Michael has not appeared in the multiplayer title.
Since there are strong rumors and credible data leaks about a highly anticipated Mansions DLC arriving this December, we might finally see the third and last GTA 5 protagonist in GTA Online. Here's why.
Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. These are only speculations. Rockstar Games has not officially announced anything.
Reasons why Michael might finally feature in GTA Online's Mansions DLC
Michael's arrival with the Mansions DLC could fit perfectly
After the Money Fronts DLC was released in GTA Online, many dataminers in the fanbase began analyzing game files, noticing a hidden in-game website called Prix Luxury.
On further investigation, it was speculated that this website might allow players to buy mansions in an upcoming DLC, which is also rumored to be GTA Online's last update before GTA 6.
In GTA 5, the only character who already owned a mansion-like house from the beginning was Michael. He was also involved in a mission where he pulled down Martin Madrazo's stilt mansion in the Vinewood Hills.
For those reasons, Rockstar Games could likely introduce Michael when players purchase upcoming mansions.
Michael could return for one last special heist before GTA 6
Michael has always been known for his tactics in heists. In GTA 5, he was the main character planning out the attacks with Lester.
Since purchasable mansions might be a part of one of the last DLCs GTA Online receives before GTA 6, many players expect Rockstar Games to add one last heist.
If that is the case, then Michael might be the perfect in-game character for it. A slightly older version of him can arrive in GTA Online and employ players to chalk out a big heist before the fanbase moves to GTA 6.
