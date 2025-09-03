5 mini-games that should return with GTA 6

Like with every Rockstar Games title, GTA 6 is also expected to have loads of extra activities. In both trailers and screenshots for the game, we saw multiple activities that players might be able to actively participate in. Though the next installment might feature brand-new mini-games, some classics should also return. This article lists some old mini-games we want to see returning to GTA 6.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion. The entries are ranked in no particular order.

5 mini-games that should make a comeback with GTA 6

1) Pool

Pool is a popular mini-game from San Andreas that should return with GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Pool is a popular mini-game among fans of GTA San Andreas and GTA 4. In San Andreas, CJ can play pool with any stranger in the bar for money. In GTA 4, Niko can play it with his friends or girlfriends.

Hence, it is a fun activity that should be playable in GTA 6 as well. From the official screenshot shared above, there are high chances that pool might return as a mini-game in the next installment. Furthermore, it can also arrive in GTA 6's online version, where players might be able to enjoy pool with friends.

2) Lowrider Challenge

Lowrider Challenges could be fun in GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Lowrider Challenge is a particular mini-game in GTA San Andreas where CJ attempts to make a lowrider car dance to a song, using hydraulic suspensions. Though this is a one-off mission in the game, many players enjoyed the challenge to accurately control the car to make it dance.

GTA 6 is set in a fictional Florida area where the lowrider scene is quite active. Hence, this challenge can return as a mini-game, where players can head to certain neighborhoods with their lowriders and participate in competitions.

3) Boxing

Boxing has high chances of returning with GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Boxing is not a standalone mini-game in the GTA Universe, but it is quite popular in GTA San Andreas. This is because CJ can head to the gym and train with a boxer in a ring.

This mini-game is likely returning to GTA 6 since Lucia clearly has some connections with the sport. In the screenshots and trailers, we see her wearing a gold boxing glove necklace and also training for fist fights.

4) Bowling

Bowling can be a fun mini-game as well (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Bowling is a rare mini-game since it is only present in GTA 4. Players can enjoy the sport with Niko's friends or girlfriend. There are two bowling alleys in the title, with each round costing $10.

This mini-game can also be added to GTA 6, with much more detailed mechanics and physics, making it challenging and realistic. Furthermore, bowling could be played among friends in the online version.

5) BMX Challenge

BMX challenge from San Andreas can be an enjoyable mini-game (Image via Rockstar Games || GTA Base)

BMX Challenge is an activity from GTA San Andreas. It starts with CJ heading to the BMX park and riding a BMX. The cutscene shows 19 floating coronas that players need to collect.

It is a fun yet challenging mini-game that can also be featured in GTA 6. Furthermore, this mini-game can be much more enhanced in the next installment, with various BMX parks, NPC rivals, and even a PvP option in the online version.

